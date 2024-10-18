An intriguing clip, with Kamala Harris facing an interviewer who at least tries to get her to answer a direct question about the number of illegal and unvetted immigrants. Even Brett Baier’s dogged perseverance does not prevail against Harris’ passive-aggressive logorrhea – apparently, a key tactic in her refusal to answer questions directly. I wouldn’t agree that Harris has ‘absolutely no clue’. She likely does know there are millions, but cannot admit it.

When asked how many illegal aliens she's released into our country, Border Czar Kamala Harris HAS ABSOLUTELY NO CLUE. pic.twitter.com/b31jlOoziZ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 16, 2024