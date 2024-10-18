Kamalogorrhea

By
Catholic Insight
-

An intriguing clip, with Kamala Harris facing an interviewer who at least tries to get her to answer a direct question about the number of illegal and unvetted immigrants. Even Brett Baier’s dogged perseverance does not prevail against Harris’ passive-aggressive logorrhea – apparently, a key tactic in her refusal to answer questions directly. I wouldn’t agree that Harris has ‘absolutely no clue’. She likely does know there are millions, but cannot admit it.