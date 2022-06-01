First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all men, for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life, godly and respectful in every way. This is good, and it is acceptable in the sight of God our Savior, who desires all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth. (I Tim 2:2-4)

So exhorts Saint Paul to Timothy, and hence to all of us. This is fitting especially on the memorial of Saint Justin, the Martyr and Apologist who spent his life ‘coming to the knowledge of the truth’, and the Truth, and bringing many along with him.

As well, from our Canadian perspective, our current Prime Minister shares the name of this glorious saint, so we might remember him in a special way on this day. By any objective measure, he is in a precarious state, advocating for just about every moral deviancy one can imagine, and then some. He’s almost the anti-matter equivalent of his namesake. But it is never too late, so long as there is breath in our bodies! Grace is relentless, the hound of heaven following us down whatever labyrinthine ways we follow, right to the very end.

Relentless, but not ineluctable or irresistible, for we must give our fiat – let Thy will be done, and that requires humility, submission and obedience. With that comes a joy and peace the world knows not, and we should strive to share that joy with as many as we meet, and for whom we pray. +