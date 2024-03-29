IT IS DONE!
Deep into His Passion; deep into my soul
Now is the time! Commit to be whole
Sad that it is, my will did part
‘Twas my beginning carried deep in my heart
As sunrise came and sunset went
Year after year, I lived Duty Lent
Oh! How I strived to make amends
While keeping up with all the trends
How can I forget the pains He bore
To save and brighten my soul once more?
A final touch; a final grace
I look deep in my heart to find His face
All bloodied with love from pure divine
Now I am His and He is mine
Hearts in Truth we live as One
He called my will – IT IS DONE!