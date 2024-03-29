It is Done – A Good Friday Poem

By
Mairead Maines
-

IT IS DONE!

 

Deep into His Passion; deep into my soul

Now is the time!  Commit to be whole

Sad that it is, my will did part

‘Twas my beginning carried deep in my heart

 

As sunrise came and sunset went

Year after year, I lived Duty Lent

Oh! How I strived to make amends

While keeping up with all the trends

 

How can I forget the pains He bore

To save and brighten my soul once more?

A final touch; a final grace

I look deep in my heart to find His face

 

All bloodied with love from pure divine

Now I am His and He is mine

Hearts in Truth we live as One

He called my will – IT IS DONE!

My name is Mairead Maines and I enjoy writing poetry, reflections and commentary when so inspired. Currently, I enjoy being part of the Benedictine Oblate Community via internet where we share discussions while learning more about monastic life and keeping with daily prayer. I live in Oshawa, Ontario near my family.