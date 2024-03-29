IT IS DONE!

Deep into His Passion; deep into my soul

Now is the time! Commit to be whole

Sad that it is, my will did part

‘Twas my beginning carried deep in my heart

As sunrise came and sunset went

Year after year, I lived Duty Lent

Oh! How I strived to make amends

While keeping up with all the trends

How can I forget the pains He bore

To save and brighten my soul once more?

A final touch; a final grace

I look deep in my heart to find His face

All bloodied with love from pure divine

Now I am His and He is mine

Hearts in Truth we live as One

He called my will – IT IS DONE!