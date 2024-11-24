Giovanni Pierluigi de Palestrina (+1594) was a master of counterpoint polyphony, of the ars perfecta, the ‘perfect art’ of music. His spiritual director was Saint Philip Neri (+1595), who encouraged him in his musical talents, and we are all better for it. The great composer left 32 volumes of his work (!), each of the highest quality.

On this Solemnity of Christ the King (which in the usus antiquior remains on the last Sunday of October), here is a short work by the great master, Iesu, Rex Admirabilis, the parts all in beautiful polyphonic counterpoint, an image of the cosmos our Great King created: