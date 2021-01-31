Their name comes from a riposte of Flannery O’Connor, who said once: Everybody who has read Wise Blood thinks I’m a hillbilly nihilist, whereas . . . I’m a hillbilly Thomist.

Well, the ‘Hillbilly Thomists’ are professed members of the Dominican Order, who play Christian bluegrass on the side – of their more Dominican pursuits – to raise money and, well, Christianize the culture. As Rossini once quipped, the only bad music is boring music. And these consecrated men are neither bad nor boring, but, real musicians, playing real music. After all, why not? But I do hope they do some chant, and not just on the side 🙂

Here is a listen, which I hope ‘picks’ up your Sunday, even just a little: