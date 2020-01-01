A blessed Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, known more commonly in the secular world, if that is not tautological, as New Year’s Day – and a happy one to one and all – here are some musical selections which may delight the mind and heart:

A musical litany by Father Domenico Zipoli (+1726), as recommended by Pater Ignotus (whose musical knowledge exceeds my own by a fair margin, I imagine, so will post his suggestions more often).

https://rorate-caeli.blogspot.com/2013/10/on-last-day-of-month-of-rosary-litany.html

A Gregorian Chant Te Deum (the reciting of which, by the way, one may gain a plenary indulgence on this eve).

A Palestrina Te Deum, for those of a more polyphonic proclivity:

And Palestrina’s Alma Redemptoris Mater, as we continue this Christmastide: