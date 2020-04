Father Alphonse de Valk, C.S.B., went peacefully to the Lord earlier today, April 16th, 2020, after a long life full of good works, during the glory of these days of the Resurrection. More details will likely follow, but, for now, please do keep his soul, and the intentions of those he leaves behind, in your prayers.

Requiem aeternam dona ei, Domine, et lux perpetua luceat ei. Requiescat in pace. Amen.