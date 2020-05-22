As Thomas More and Pope John Paul II both say, all suffering is a form of punishment, but one that is – and should be – medicinal and rehabilitative. God sends us calamities, disease, pandemics and death so that we might be converted from the ways of darkness, before ’tis too late.

Andrew Cuomo and his fellow travelers should hearken, for vita brevis, aeternitas longa. Instead, he seems to be digging in – now he has legalized the selling of unborn babies and the renting of women’s wombs, the law hidden in a budget bill in the wee hours of the morning, without discussion or debate. And one wonders about the scourge hitting the state.

What they do in the darkness…

We pray that Cardinal Dolan has the parrhesia to stand up the encroaching culture of death, and speak the truth to the Dorian face of Cuomo.

What we don’t want is to be said of us who bear the name of Christ, what Yeats warned of back at the end of the War to end all wars:

The best lack all conviction, while the worst Are full of passionate intensity.