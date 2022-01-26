The Holy Father has asked us to pray for a peaceful resolution to the situation in Ukraine, as Russian troops amass on the border. It seems Ukraine has expressed an intention to join NATO, a move with which Putin disagrees. The argument is that NATO is a defensive organization, and poses no threat. But, then, there’s the old saying that the best offense is a good defense.

Anon, we should intercede with God, His Blessed Mother, and all the angels and saints, that peace reigns in the fragile balance of power achieved at Yalta towards the end of the Second World War. May we avoid another, and perhaps far worse, one.