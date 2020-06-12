Here is a telling comment, that may put things in perspective, from the perspective last Christmas, George Michael style: The thing is, this list is not even exhaustive, and, we hope note, but more may yet be to come:

(cue the harp arpeggio and wavy video)

Let me take you back in time. All the way back to the year 2019. It is, in fact, Dec. 31, 2019 and a crazed prophet in West Virginia foretells the future:

In the year 2020, people will have to wear masks to go outside.

In the year 2020, people will only be allowed to go outside for very good reasons.

In the year 2020, large gatherings will be outlawed.

In the year 2020, you will not be allowed to visit your grandparents in the hospital.

In the year 2020, you will not be allowed to get closer than 6 feet to other people.

In the year 2020, live TV shows, concerts, sporting events and all other large gatherings will not be allowed.

In the year 2020, none of the above will apply if you are protesting racism.

In the year 2020, rioting, burning, and looting will be considered peaceful protesting

In the year 2020, people will take over police stations while the police sheepishly let them.

In the year 2020, people will take over large sections of cities while the police sheepishly let them and the mayors praise them.