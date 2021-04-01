    Chesterton’s Donkey

    By
    G. K. Chesterton
    The Donkey

     

    When fishes flew and forests walked
       And figs grew upon thorn,
    Some moment when the moon was blood
       Then surely I was born.
    With monstrous head and sickening cry
       And ears like errant wings,
    The devil’s walking parody
       On all four-footed things.
    The tattered outlaw of the earth,
       Of ancient crooked will;
    Starve, scourge, deride me: I am dumb,
       I keep my secret still.
    Fools! For I also had my hour;
       One far fierce hour and sweet:
    There was a shout about my ears,
       And palms before my feet.
    https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/47918/the-donkey