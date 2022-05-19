Maureen Wittmann

Homeschool Connections

Homeschool Connections is once again bringing together top speakers and vendors for their 3rd annual virtual Catholic Homeschool Conference: “Empowering You to Homeschool Joyfully”. While on-line events hit their high due to the pandemic, this virtual event continues to reach thousands of international homeschoolers seeking community without ever leaving their home.

Completely on-line, this amazing event will offer live talks by exciting Catholic speakers such as Fr. Augustine Wetta, OSB, seen on EWTN, author of The Eighth Arrow and Humility Rules; he is also known as the surfing monk from his encounter with a shark! Danielle Bean, mother of 8, author, podcast host, and brand manager for CatholicMom.com, along with Sonja Corbitt, author of the best-selling Unleashed and her podcast Bible Study Evangilista are just two of the stellar list of speakers.

Over the two days, there will also be full access to live panel discussions for Moms, Dads, and Special Needs families. There will be experts helping attendees in Decluttering Your Homeschool, Homeschooling Multiple Ages and so much more.

Maureen Wittmann, co-founder and co-director of Homeschool Connections along with partner Walter Crawford, knows this year will be unlike previous events. She says, “I’m really excited for this year’s conference as we’ve taken it up a few notches. It’ll be much more interactive and engaging than many other online conferences. We’ll have engaging talks, group workshops with breakout rooms, interactive exhibitor booths, and more!”

Elaine, a previous attendee, says, “COME TO THE CONFERENCE! This conference is a gold mine of information for veterans and newbies alike on such a broad spectrum of topics from Shakespeare to book recommendations to special education to Catholic living.”

From the comfort of their own home, or together with friends, all attendees will have opportunities to visit with colleges such as Franciscan University, Catholic University of America and others. Covenant Eyes, Guadalupe Radio and Holy Heroes, long supporters of every Catholic family, will also be present as hosts.

Bringing together Catholic Schoolhouse, Kolbe Academy, Oxrose Academy and Collegium and other on-line school platforms parents will get a chance to get their questions answered and even register for the upcoming school year. Other quality Catholic companies such as Ignatius Press, TAN Books, Nobis Pacem and dozens more will also be there.

At this one-of-a-kind virtual event homeschool families will be able to find all they need to homeschool their children from kindergarten on through high school with success and with joy!

Registration is easy and online – www.catholichomeschoolconfer ence.com