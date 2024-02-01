I had no idea this proposed legislation even existed, until now. Bill C-3 is in its third reading, and all it needs is royal assent from a pliant ‘king’ to become the law of the land, as Canada continues its descent into the depths of the culture of death, under Trudeau and his Libranos.

Here is the key text. It’s brief and to the point, bureaucratic, even banal, as so much evil is. And, for translation purposes, ‘health services’ refers primarily to euthanasia, abortion and radical, mutilating transgender surgery – for no one is going to advise anyone against a hernia operation or the excision of a tumour:

This enactment amends the Criminal Code to, among other things,

(a) create an offence of intimidating a person in order to impede them from obtaining health services, intimidating a health professional in order to impede them in the performance of their duties or intimidating a person who assists a health professional in order to impede the person in providing that assistance;

(b) create an offence of obstructing or interfering with a person’s lawful access to a place at which health services are provided, subject to a defence of attending at the place for the purpose only of obtaining or communicating information; and

(c) add the commission of an offence against a person who was providing health services and the commission of an offence that had the effect of impeding another person from obtaining health services as aggravating sentencing factors for any offence.

The sentence for ‘obstructing of impeding’ someone about to die – which may be interpreted as advice and counsel against such a damnable procedure, and so hoping to save their life? Up to ten years in the slammer: And don’t forget, that they’re about to legalize medical murder for the mentally ill and, soon after that, for ‘mature minors’.

Punishment

(3) Every person who commits an offence under subsection (1) or (2) is

(a) guilty of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for a term of not more than 10 years

The ones who need reprimanding and punishing, both by the Church and by the state, are Trudeau and anyone who supports these policies. But we’ll be waiting a long time for that, as most of our leaders, spiritual and secular, seem to be looking the other way, and hearing no evil.

At this point, it seems, only divine intervention can save what’s left of this once-glorious Dominion. We hope, even against hope. +