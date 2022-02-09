I appreciated Kennedy Hall’s clarion call to stand fast against tyranny and oppression – with which I heartily agree – as well as his waxing eloquent on the Canadian virtues of strength and resilience – with which I also agree, but demur, with this caveat: Canadians have allowed the Trudeaus to do to them what they willed, in exchange (as is the wont of all those of dictatorial bent) for their panem et circenses, their bread and circuses, their ‘free’ health care and education; their baby bonuses; their Timmy’s double-doubles; their big screen TV’s and hockey nights in Canada, watching overpaid foreigners play their national sport. A majority of the men are vasectomized – it’s free, after all – the women on the pill, and children a vanishing species. We have had abortion-on-demand since 1988, even since 1969, as physicians dodged the paper restrictions Trudeau put on the procedure. Hundreds of thousands of unborn children have been sacrificed in a holocaust to hedonism. The children who have survived have grown up in moral toxicity, addicted and now bored by porn and precocious sex, a good number uncertain whether they’re a boy, or a girl, or something in-between. And Trudeau has just made it illegal to help them, in any way, out of their confusion. Oh, and he is pushing through a law that will allow him to control everything on the internet (hence, the time limit on my own contribution may be limited).

Religious affiliation and practice is dropping to near-undetectable levels, and our hierarchy absent from almost every pertinent issue, submitting like eager puppies to every whim of the state, even barring the baptized from their own churches and sacraments. I’m not sure how much the Church in Canada, or Canada herself, would change if every bishop disappeared tomorrow. I can only guess that liturgy might improve, as younger priests were given more room to maneuver.

There is an adage that we get the leaders we deserve, and the Trudeaus are more a symptom than a cause. They have gutted Canada because Canadians allowed them to do so. Everyone under 50 has been taught in publicly funded education, whether ‘Catholic’ or not, completely in the hands of a socialist and anti-Christian government apparatchiks. And we wonder why they, and their children, are all as woke as woke can be? They would skip and dance as their un-woke parents, siblings and erstwhile friends are dragged off to internment camps, or worse.

But did not Christ predict as much?

In this Covid insanity, Canadians were ripe for the picking. Most are now suffering from societal Stockholm syndrome, comfortably numb and safe in their masks, distancing, and Lady Macbeth-level obsessive washing. Would Canadians even know what to do with their freedom?

I hope Mr. Hall is right, and there is still that pioneer, habitant, missionary, conquering, courageous spirit in Canadians, latent, and ready to be actualized.

It certainly seems to be there in the truckers, who are a different breed. They are hidden workers – and work they do. If they don’t, they don’t get paid. They live silent lives, covering thousands of miles, often alone, to deliver food to our table, and all the goods to our homes. They are the very lifeblood of the economy. Trucking is not an industry; it is the industry, and their drivers are industrious.

Since they have ‘real’ jobs, they more easily see reality as it is. For there is no faking it in trucking; you get the job done, in real time.

Trudeau, on the other hand, has never had to work a day in his life, an insouciant inheritor living off his family’s fortune. I’m not saying he hasn’t worked; but he displays no signs of such industriousness, no ‘feel’ for it. A petulant boy-man not fit for the job, groomed and cultivated by powers beyond him, who wants to force men stronger and better than he to bend knee to his diktats, jabbed with a mysterious concoction whose effects are still unknown and unpredictable, just so they can continue pounding out countless miles in the snow and rain, on his behalf.

Yet this insufferable self-righteous prig has the hubris to insult those who demur – bigots, racists, misogynists, whatever grab-bag comes to his shallow mind – insulting men whom he knows not, and cares never to know. They must be so, for they disagree with him. They are infra dignitatem eius, he wipes his delicate boots on their backs. But he runs from them when they turn, hiding behind his overpaid police and their Gestapo tactics doing his dirty work.

Pay your soldiers well, warned Nero.

He thinks they will submit, if enough force is applied, hopefully in secret, away from the eyes of those whom he must please and keep duped, the half-billion bribe to the CBC painting the story he, and those powers behind him, want the people to see.

Bloodshed and mayhem might be avoided if Trudeau does the right thing, and goes quietly back to his pot and play-acting life, before it’s too late. Oh, and he ends the mandates – all of them – on his way out the door, as a gesture of good will, so he’s not remembered in complete ignoble infamy.

For he has awoken the Ents, that ‘old’ Canada, before the Trudeaus and the vitiating socialism rotting our souls, that pioneer indomitable spirit still simmering in those rough truckers, and those, perhaps less rough, but just as resilient, who stand behind them. They are not pleased, and they will not go quietly.

The rest of you wavering on which side to choose? Well, the right one.

Our Lady, Saint Joseph and the Holy Canadian Martyrs, orate pro nobis! +