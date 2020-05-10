    Burning Child – A Politically Correct Poem

    Maria Renate
    Stop. Don’t speak

    a word

    sew lips shut with wire

    before barbed ire aroused.

    We must be kindness-carnate

    sweet asphyxiate

    in syrup

    before a word gets out

    that burns.

    Smother it pretend

    it was an embarrassment

    or accident

    inconvenient

    malformed

    useless

    unproductive burden on society

    kill it before it draws breath

    we betters might want later

    for ourselves or a normal child

    made in our image

     

    Child.

    Lest we be woken

    from self-induced hypnosis

    into soft euthanasias.

    A word

    rakes blows across our ears

    a broom of red coals

    scorches us

    makes tears to leak

    from a wincing pride

    that seeks to hide

    our deluge behind

    a faux rainbow.

    Let the word stay unspoken,

    lest we wake from dreaming

    we are mermaids

    at peace with the ocean

    we love breathing

    water

    for we are whatever

    gratifies possessive talon

    shark teeth frenzied

    hag fish half

    of two divorced worlds

    coupling in slime

    where bones

    of all the drowned sink down

    to final consummation

    in the thick ooze

    and silent black

    of those deep sterile prairies.

    Let a burning child stay unfound.

    Ignore the ceiling of waves

    churning out their confusion

    high overhead, no concern of ours

    desperate sailors in dark empty seas

    whose tall ships are broken.

    We’d only wake to drown.

     