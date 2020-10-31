(A note from Father Raymond de Souza, on today’s beatification of Servant of God, Father Michael McGivney)

Dear Brother Priests, Parishioners and Friends,

Praised be Jesus Christ! Now and forever!

Today, Saturday, 31st October 2020, Father Michael McGivney, founder of the Knights of Columbus, will be beatified in Hartford, Connecticut. I am a Fourth Degree Knight myself, and it is a proud day for all Knights.

I will have the honour to participate in EWTN’s coverage of the beatification, via video from Wolfe Island. We broadcast Saturday and Sunday. The events can be found here (click on the Watch Live button):

https://www.ewtn.com/tv/shows/beatification-of-fr-michael-mcgivney

I would also encourage you to watch an excellent documentary about Father McGivney, made by the Knights of Columbus.

The full version (30 minutes): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jRbjAWHvyy8

An abbreviated 5-minute version of the documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VVnUoFVbb9o

Blessed Michael McGivney, pray for us!

Father Raymond