On this feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, and in the glow of the days thereafter, here are two musical settings of the refrain Adoramus Te, whose full text runs:

Adoramus te, Christe,

et benedicimus tibi:

quia per sanctam crucem

tuam redemisti mundum.

We adore Thee, O Christ, and we blessed Thee, for by Thy holy Cross, Thou hast redeemed the world.

Here is Monteverdi’s 1620 motet, as sung by Voces8:

And here is a modern rendition, by Théodore Dubois (+1924), which is a favorite and standard of our own schola, as sung here by the Benedictines of Mary sisters: