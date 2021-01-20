People who are not governed by God will be ruled by tyrants. William Penn

So much has happened in the past ten weeks that it’s impossible to itemize it all here. Even so, the dust and fog fueled by the hurricane of mendacity that’s been passing for ‘news’ is lifting. And it’s lifting despite the continuing misinformation aimed at keeping citizens from asking any serious questions about the recent elections for fear of being ‘cancelled’, jailed and even impeached.

We all know there was an election November 3. We all know that when we went to bed that night, incumbent U.S. president Donald J. Trump was winning re-election handily, even in the five swing states. But beginning around 2am, a time that appeared co-ordinated in all swing states, Trump started losing votes. After which time the burgeoning evidence of voter fraud began to show itself in at least five ways beginning with The Georgia Late Night Hidden Suitcase Heist wherein after the vote counters and observers were sent home, video cameras recorded several suitcases of votes brought out of hiding by three Democratic operatives who were then recorded running the same batches of ballots through the counting machines at least three times!

Then came the Drop and Roll which, after shutting down the five swing states’ count, involved hundreds of thousands of late-night votes being added for Joe Biden. Next up was Blocking GOP Poll Watchers in the counting rooms in swing states such as Pennsylvania where the Democrats blocked GOP observers from the counting room until they were able to manufacture nearly a million votes for Joe Biden. And in Michigan the Democrats blocked windows with cardboard, preventing GOP scrutineers from watching the actual counting.

More evidence came in the following days of Votes deleted or switched from President Trump to Joe Biden as more and more system ‘glitches’ were reported across the country where votes were switched in all cases from Trump to Biden. These switches were in the thousands. Still later data analysis showed that, in total, millions of votes for Trump were eliminated or switched to Joe Biden.

Then came the whistleblowers such as USPS postal service drivers who spoke out after they were told to transfer up to 288,000 completed ballots across state lines after the election.

Eyewitnesses & Affadavits

They were followed by the more than 2000 eyewitnesses who testified in sworn affidavits to various and sundry episodes of irregularities and obvious fraud they witnessed on election night and thereafter. Yet none of the above has been heard by a judge or aired in open court in what now appears to have been the largest voter heist in history. Giving Joe Biden, who could not attract more than 100 people in any public appearances, 81,283,093 votes and making him the first U.S. presidential candidate to have won more than 80 million votes. Ever. Compare that to Trump who held dozens of peaceful rallies, each of which attracted up to 57 thousand supporters, yet whose vote came in at 74,222,957.

But I’m not supposed to point that out – despite all the evidence the media insists does not exist and which no U.S. judge will dare to allow into his court for fear of having to expose the truth of what appears to have been a highly complex, highly organized and highly funded theft of votes carried out in multiple ways, including using vote – counting machinery equipped to steal, then flip, votes from one candidate to another through electronic software.

Nor am I alone in my suspicions. There were tens of millions of others watching that night and in the following days – including an estimated 80+ million Trump voters – concluding the election was stolen and on a grand scale. And with staggering implications that portend that there may never again be another free and fair election in the U.S. But all must stay silent, for fear of being labelled ‘crazy conspiracy theorists’ or banned on Twitter, Facebook and Google. And that includes talk-show hosts similarly silenced by management with threats of losing their jobs if they dare speak the obvious or even repeat the phrase: “STOP THE STEAL” on air.

Nor has Donald Trump been allowed to object to the theft of his apparent landslide win as his opponents have done everything in their power to destroy him completely, including threats against his businesses by New York mayor Bill de Blasio along with the betrayal of many members of his Republican Party who subsequently supported the Pelosi Democrats in a lightning second impeachment. All in response, they want you to believe, to his ‘incitement’ to violence at the Capitol on January 6 – a charge the mainstream media then put on a 24/7 loop along with a blackout on any video or interviews challenging their ‘official narrative’.

Yet even these totalitarian tactics failed as news leaked that the FBI had been anticipating violence all along; that the mayor of Washington DC had ordered her police to stand down anyway and that there had been arrests of members of the Marxist protest groups Antifa and BLM (Black Lives Matter) who were identified as provocateurs in the violence that led to the shooting death of one woman and the deaths of four others. All further amplifying the ‘Blame Trump Game’ played incessantly by Democrats for almost five years now in their relentless drive to cast the U.S. president as an irredeemable villain.

The Big Narrative

It’s been a clever strategy which has persuaded millions around the world to hate Trump for reasons they themselves don’t fully understand. They just know they hate him because …. Well, he tweets. And he lies, though when pressed for actual examples, they can never come up with even one in the millions he’s reputed to have told.

Anyone watching closely however – and there are millions – the truth appears to be the polar opposite though anyone presenting that view is bound to suffer for it, one way or another. The truth is that Trump is hated because his politics and his moral views are the polar opposite to those of the Left. Which is why the U.S. president is the greatest and most recent public victim of the communist Saul Alinsky’s famous Rules for Radicals. Particularly Rule 12: Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it. Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions. (This is cruel, but very effective. Direct, personalized criticism and ridicule works.)

And the Democrat Party and its propaganda media across the West has been applying this rule daily ever since Trump announced his presidential bid in June 2015. And it’s worked. Almost overnight, the New York businessman and TV personality went from top of the heap to the dumpster, media wise.

The primary reason for this vicious campaign – and just as it was applied to George W. Bush and to Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper – is that any politician who stands in the way of the Left’s socialist-communist ambitions is subjected to it, so that the Left can achieve some or all of its goals which include:

1) Universal government health care – control the healthcare and control the people.

2) Poverty – Increase the poverty level as high as possible because poor people will rely on government and be easy to control.

3) Debt – Increase the debt to unsustainable levels, increase taxes to produce more poverty and more government dependence.

4) Gun Control – Remove people’s ability to defend themselves from big government, which eventually morphs into a police state.

5) Generous Welfare – Take control of every aspect of living, food, housing and income to create total dependency.

6) Education – Take control of what people read and listen to – take control of what children learn in schools.

7) Religion – Remove belief in God from government and schools.

8) Class warfare – Divide people into wealthy and poor and encourage racial conflict, causing increased discontent, creating ever more excuses for government control.

So given these ‘rules’ and the rising push for socialism across the West, how does what’s been happening in Washington look to you now? Does it have all the markings of fraud? And voter manipulation? And does all the hysteria, violence and political theatre surrounding it appear designed to conceal, deflect and deny all suspicion of massive voter fraud which dares not speak its name?

A Reichstag Moment?

“This is the Reichstag Fire relived,” said political commentator Dennis Praeger as he watched two simultaneous events on January 6: the ‘insurrection’ on Capitol Hill and the move by Big Tech companies, including Twitter, to censor the President while effectively shutting down the emerging social media platforms such as Parler, erected to counter the wall of anti-Trump and Leftist-only information. Added Praeger: “We’re living in a gigantic lie that is reminiscent of the Reichstag fire.”

Although it’s never been definitively settled whether the fire was set by a communist saboteur or a Nazi provocateur just four weeks after Hitler became chancellor of Germany in 1933, it is beyond debate that the Nazis capitalized on the event with a vengeance using it as an excuse to cement their power by persuading President Hindenburg to sign an emergency decree suspending constitutional liberties and allowing the state to exercise extraordinary powers in the name of “public safety.” All within hours after the fire began!

Meanwhile, back in Washington, Trump’s enemies have ramped up their attacks to absurd levels, raising the question: Why are they so afraid of him? What information must be kept out of the public realm? Why must anyone who stands in their way be obliterated?

So far, this relentless campaign of threats, boycotts and soft terrorism has been highly successful. The overall result, including the controversial elections of two additional Democrat senators in early January, is that the Democrats now hold all three branches of the American federal government – the Presidency, the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Good Trump, Bad Trump

And all this has happened, not because Donald Trump was the bad president the mainstream media has been trying to convince you he is, but because, having secured the total support of Big Tech, the media, academia, Hollywood, the legal community and most of corporate America, Donald Trump and his 80+ million supporters are all that stood in the way of their securing total power. The total power Hillary Clinton was supposed to acquire in 2016 from Barack Obama – but didn’t – and which the Left will now resume under Joe Biden whose long history of corruption must also be ignored along with that of his son, Hunter. Or there will be a price to pay.

All of which has only been made possible at this point in history by the collapse of the nation’s moral order due to the nearly absolute corruption of every American institution – including the Supreme Court and the FBI which has the power to strengthen, reinforce and save the country but now refuse, pretending instead that no theft of a landslide election occurred whatsoever. In other words, every check and balance has failed, due to rampant corruption that has gone unchecked and unchallenged for decades as generations of politicians began to serve themselves and pander to destructive ideologies rather than serve God, their country and their neighbour, as laid out in their Constitution which was once central to the Christian social compact that held this blessed nation together for more than two centuries.

Is all that over now? Is functional America consigning itself to socialism?

Look no further than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who signalled the Democratic Party’s descent into depravity with her first order of business for the 117th Congress. It was contained in her new House rules mandating that terms such as “father, daughter, mother, and son” as well as gendered pronouns, are banned. As if to punctuate the Democrats’ obsession with gender inclusiveness, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) ended the opening prayer by declaring “Amen, and Awoman” – a perversion to the biblical meaning of ‘Amen’ and a pivotal moment in the history of the United States, revealing the determination of many in leadership to reject reality and embrace delusion in the name of totalitarian power.

A Coup Against Reality

We are now witnessing what appears to be a coup against reality — against science and nature and, above all, truth — as liberal elites seek to establish and enforce a false reality based on their ideology. In earlier eras, the events occurring since November 3 would have been called a Putsch — a plotted revolt or attempt to overthrow a government, one that depends upon suddenness and speed.

And on lies. Oh, the lies. Like a wall of black oil coming at you! And amidst a pandemic that one year on looks more than ever designed to hobble entire populations into accepting a ‘reset’ which will benefit only the Powers and Principalities overseeing this general breakdown. Made all the worse by the fact that most Catholics – whose churches have been closed due to the pandemic and its restrictions – have not been attending Mass or receiving the sacraments so essential to their very lives and thereby severely reducing the world’s Divine protections against demonic attacks to levels we cannot know. Was that accidental too?

The Obama Effect

Meanwhile, in the U.S., the Left’s ongoing Cold Civil War against the traditional American republic appears to be over, now that Trump’s four year interruption of Barack Obama’s plan to remake America into a socialist paradise appears to have ended.

Remember it was Barack Obama who declared, just five days before his election in November 2008, “We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” His statement predicated one by his wife, Michelle Obama, just five months earlier: “We are going to have to change our conversation; we’re going to have to change our traditions, our history; we’re going to have to move into a different place as a nation.”

And she meant it, as the couple pursued their socialist goals, first by what turned out to be an unaffordable health care plan for the masses, and by the debt his administration accrued in just five years — $6 trillion!

But clearly, Donald Trump also noticed the socialist transformation the Obamas had underway, and he was determined to reverse it. During his State of the Union address in February 2019, Donald Trump declared that the United States would never become a socialist country. “Here, in the United States, we are alarmed by new calls to adopt socialism in our country,” the president said. “America was founded on liberty and independence — not government coercion, domination, and control. We are born free, and we will stay free.”

Formalizing the Lie

As I write, Joe Biden, Obama’s former vice president, looks poised to assume power January 20. This while the national American soul, having revived financially under Trump, is now in the crosshairs of another corporal and spiritual assault from the Left which is wasting no time nailing down every corner of the vast amoral Gulag it may now develop. Which may include the loss of religious freedom, a huge increase in illegal and unaffordable immigration, the Green New Deal, the Great Reset, a new expansion of abortions that Trump had scaled back so successfully, and the further normalization of every perversion — possibly through the Equality Act — equating all deviance with racism.

Yet as horrified and as worried as many now are, none should be the least surprised. This pincer move by the radical Left enabled by its propaganda media machine has long been coming, And it’s been progressing in lockstep with the decades-old cultural embrace of the ‘Self’ and its inevitable narcissism and rejection of God.

And now after decades of ‘tolerance’ and cultural frog-boiling, the U.S. appears to have tolerated its way into oblivion and even captivity, failing to understand what’s actually happening and still oblivious to the moral requirements necessary to maintain true freedom! Not for nothing did Donald Trump warn Americans on January 6 that they “will have to fight like hell or you’ll lose your country!”

Oblivion across the West

Sadly, the U.S., as with all western countries, is now severely weakened by the physical and psychological effects of Covid-19 too, caused by unprecedented shutdowns, mask mandates and lately by a fevered faith in new vaccines which may prove false as statistics of vaccine-related deaths continue to rise. Even sadder is that, for the most part, our churches remain closed indicating where our moral values really lie: Not on the spiritual but on the corporal side of life. Would that people everywhere had such focus on sin and its deadly and eternal consequences!

“It is a grave concern to me as a pastor that a significant number of people got the message that the sacraments are not that essential,” laments Monsignor Charles Pope of the Diocese of Washington D.C. “As the thinking goes, you might have to risk your health to go buy food or liquor or to engage in a protest, but receiving the sacraments is not important enough to risk getting sick. Never mind that there are few reported incidents of Catholics contracting COVID-19 at Mass.”

The fact is that our once Christian culture has sunk to the level of mindless tolerance – regarded by most as virtue – that’s been leading us gradually into what may be a sudden and even greater loss of freedom. Perhaps even into captivity. It’s not like it hasn’t happened before in history. Indeed, captivity has been more usual than freedom which is granted only to a moral people who, once it’s squandered, lose it quickly. Just as those citizens who’ve blithely gone along with tolerating the ‘Big Lie’ may soon find they are not exempt from moral responsibility. The truth is that they are complicit in any crime they choose to ignore. Which is why, by being so tolerant of ideologies and deceitful narratives that would destroy us, we soon lose our ability to defend ourselves and defend our God-given right to live.

Solzhenitsyn on Communism

Alexandre Solzhenitsyn knew this truth better than most, which is why he spoke of it so often. Having long suffered from the results of the communist virus which sickened Russia, his homeland, Solzhenitsyn said this: “It has infected the whole world with the belief in the relativity of good and evil. Today many people apart from the communists are carried away by this idea. Among progressive people, it is considered rather awkward to use seriously such words as ‘good’ and ‘evil’. Communism has managed to persuade all of us that these concepts are old fashioned and laughable.”

It is in this realm that moral relativism – Lenin’s universal legacy – takes hold. As to what such moral relativism produces, the author and dissident answers: “Nothing but the manipulation of each other.”

Before 1917, when communism morphed from theory to the reality of the Soviet Union, Good and Evil were regarded as immutable as any moral code can be. When this was overthrown, it led to what Solzhenitsyn saw as the inevitable manipulation of others largely through the manipulation of narratives.

Which is exactly where the world is today, according to political analyst Diana West: “The fact is facts no longer carry greater weight than Authority’s (the State and its minions) narratives. That’s what happens without immutable morality. Objective fact, reasoning powers, logical deduction, and sound judgment must compete with lies, with propaganda, with agitprop, with deception, with coercion, with power, with violence. Whoever’s narrative is louder, bigger, stronger and more dangerous is going to prevail.”

Particularly in a world which has already cancelled God from the public square and may soon be cancelling anyone who defends Him and His natural moral law.

As for family, friends and neighbours now feeling increasingly frightened by the apparent endlessness of this pandemic and the relatively sudden appearance of a cancel culture which could attack them and their beliefs at any moment, I suggest these deepening fears are not based on a simple fear of becoming ill, but rather on a sense that the non-specific threats to life as they’ve known it are growing out of control. And at a time they’re feeling weakened in every way.

Raising the question once again: Will Trump be proved right about the U.S. never becoming socialist?

I saw a poster the other day. It read: Totalitarianism — Saving Humanity from Itself Since 1917.

There’s that year again. 1917. The year of the Bolshevik Revolution which formed the base and basis for the international communist movement, that Our Lady warned about at Fatima in the same year. It was also the year that Nicholas II was forced to abdicate as tsar of his nation which, by then, had been exhausted and bankrupted by war. Sixteen months later, he, his wife, Alexandra and their five children were assassinated, bringing an end to all vestiges of the Christian way of life in Russia. And to which the Russian communists declared there was no going back.

The question now is: will the U.S. succumb to this revolutionary assault – masquerading as a free and fair democratic election – on her very foundations?