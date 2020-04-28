On this joyful day, we celebrate a double memorial: Saint Peter Chanel (+1841) who evangelized the island of Futuna in the South Pacific – the first to bring the Good News to a people who had never heard of Christianity. He was tireless and indefatigable in the midst of very difficult and discouraging conditions, and, like many martyrs, was already a saint before he was put to death – recognized so from his childhood, through his days in the seminary and as an exemplary parish priest.

Father Peter joined the recently-founded (1816) Society of Mary – the Marists – and was sent on his mission to the islands in 1837, from Wallis, to Tahiti, to Tonga, and finally, to Futuna. His success prompted the Niuliki, the King of the people of that last island, to jealousy, when his own son desired baptism. Like many rulers before and since, he thought that Christianity would undermine his own authority. So he sent a warrior to do ‘whatever was necessary’, hearkening back to Henry II’s lament of his own archbishop, Thomas a Becket, ‘would no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?”. And like the trio of knights in the 12th century, the pagan ‘warrior’ of the 19th decided that meant putting the priest to a violent end, clubbing him to death with an axe on this day in 1841, after feigning need of medical attention.

Not long before, as the storm clouds gathered around him, Father Peter had calmly declared: It does not matter if I die. Christ’s religion is so deeply rooted on this island that it cannot be destroyed by my death

Soon after the martyrdom of the saint, the King’s son did convert, and, as a contemporary eulogy declares: The blood of this martyr benefited, in the first place, the natives of Futuna, for a few years later they were all converted to the faith of Christ

To this day, many regions in the South Pacific are renowned for their Catholic devotion and zeal. By the blood of martyrs…

The other saint we commemorate on this joyful day is Louis de Montfort (1673-1716) known for his own tireless missionary zeal in France, his constant preaching and administration of the sacraments, and, more so, for his propagation of true devotion to Mary, the title of a book that has stood the test of time. In fact, he called it the devotion of the ‘end times’, in which we travel unto the culmination of all things. Father de Montfort advocated making a 33-day consecration to the Mother of God, offering our whole lives to Christ through her, as the most perfect instrument ever to be shaped by the hand of God. He called this devotion a ‘short cut’ to heaven, for Our Lady will perfect all that we do, offering it to her Son and the Father in a way that purifies and elevates our own less-than-perfect intentions and charity.

This path has benefited countless souls, not least Karol Wojtyla, who, as Pope John Paul II, adopted as his papal motto was ‘Totus tuus’ Montfort’s own words: ‘Totus tuus ego sum, et omnia mea tua sunt‘.

I am all yours (O, Mary), and all that is mine is yours.

Would that we could all say the same.

On this very Marian of days, on the cusp of the month of Mary, Saints Peter and Louis, orate pro nobis…