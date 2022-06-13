Trinity Sunday offers us the opportunity of savouring some truly inspiring quotes from the Servant of God, Luisa Piccarreta’s mystical opus, The Book of Heaven, concerning the Holy Trinity. The third volume of the Book of Heaven offers us some very intriguing insights.

On November 26, 1899, Luisa wrote:In one instant, I went about looking and I saw Three Persons who, surrounding me, delighted in looking at this cross. However, lamenting to Them, I said: ‘Great God, too scarce is my suffering, I am not content with only the cross, but I also want the thorns and the nails; and if I do not deserve this, because I am unworthy and a sinner, certainly You can give me the dispositions in order to deserve it.’ And Jesus, sending me a ray of intellectual light, made me understand that He wanted me to make the confession of my sins. I felt almost floored before the Three Divine Persons, but the Humanity of Our Lord inspired me with confidence; so, turning to Him I recited the Confiteor, and then I began to make the confession of my sins. Now, while I was all immersed in my misery, a voice came out from Their midst, saying: “We forgive you, and you – sin no more.” I was expecting to receive the absolution from Our Lord, but then and there He disappeared. After a little while He came back crucified, and He shared with me the pains of the cross (The Book of Heaven, 26 November 1899).

It is interesting to note that the Holy Trinity, the Holy of Holies, does not assume the role given to the priest who alone gives absolution in confession.

On January 6, 1900, Luisa writes: ‘Are you really Jesus the Nazarene, the Second Person of the Most Holy Trinity, the Son of the Virgin Mary, Mother of God?’ And the Baby assured that He was. Therefore, being assured, I placed Him to suckle from me (The Book of Heaven 6 January 1900).

The Second Person of the Holy Trinity, Jesus Christ, really became a human being.

27 January 1900, Luisa writes: The soul possesses many little apartments in which each virtue takes its place, even though it can be said that one single virtue contains all others within itself, and that the soul, by possessing only one of them, comes to be endowed with all the other virtues. However, in spite of this, they are all distinct among themselves, so much so, that each of them has its own place in the soul. And here is how all virtues take their origin from the mystery of the Sacrosanct Trinity: while It is One, there are Three distinct Persons, and while They are Three, They are One (The Book of Heaven, 27 January 1900).

The different virtues, which find their unity in the exercise of one virtue and hence are reflected in it, are modelled on the Holy Trinity who is Three Divine Persons in One God. It is the Holy Trinity who is their primary and ultimate origin.

On May 9, 1900, Luisa writes: I saw three Suns: one seemed to set in the east, another in the west, and the third in the south. The splendor of the rays that they sent forth was so great that they united, one with the other, in such a way as to become one. I seemed to see the mystery of the Most Holy Trinity, and man, formed with the three powers in the image of It. I also comprehended that for one who would remain in that light, his will would be transformed in the Father, his intellect in the Son, his memory in the Holy Spirit (The Book of Heaven, 9 May 1900).

In the Holy Trinity we are changed totally since our will, intellect and memory are transformed in a Trinitarian way. In fact, we marvellously are united to the will, intellect and memory of the Holy Trinity!

On May 21, 1900, Luisa writes: …It is enough to tell you, so that you may become enamored and cooperate as much as you can on your part to reach such extent, that the soul who arrives at living of my Will alone is queen of all queens, and her throne is so high as to reach the throne of the Eternal One; she enters the secrets of the Most August Trinity, and participates in the reciprocal love of the Father, of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Oh! how all the Angels and Saints honor her, men admire her, and the demons fear her, seeing the Divine Being in her! (The Book of Heaven, 21 May 1900).

The soul who lives by the Will of Jesus is queen of all queens and participates intimately in the reciprocal love of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. She is honoured and admired by angels and saints and dreadfully feared by demons since the Divine Being shines in her!

Let us now pray with Luisa herself to the Most Holy Indwelling Trinity:

O my Love, my only Good, Most Holy Trinity, I adore You, hidden in the depths of my soul. To You, to Your honor and glory, I dedicate my life. May every thought, word and deed of mine be an act of adoration and praise directed towards Your Divine Majesty enthroned in my heart.

O Father, Infinite Goodness, behold Your child, clothed in the likeness of Your Son. Extend to me Your arms that I may belong to You forever.

O Son, Divine Lord, made man, crucify me with Yourself that I may become, in union with You, a sacrifice of praise for the glory of Your Father.

O Holy Spirit, Fire of Everlasting Love, consume me on the altar of Divine Charity, that at the end of life, nothing may remain but that which bears the likeness of Christ.

O Blessed Trinity, worthy of all adoration, I wish to remain in spirit on my knees, to acknowledge forever Your reign in me and over me, to Your everlasting glory.

Through the Immaculate Heart of Mary and the pure heart of St. Joseph, I consecrate my life to Your adoration and glory.

At the moment of death, receive me, O my Triune Love, that I may continue my adoration of love through all eternity. Amen.