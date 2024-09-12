As we are joyfully celebrating the feast of the Holy Name of Mary, on this twelfth of September, it is important that we see and value her name as our hope. You may rightly ask: But how is this so?

My humble answer is found in that beautiful 2007 encyclical written by Pope Benedict XVI on Christian hope, Spe Salvi. The first affirmation Pope makes is that hope is prayer (32):

A first essential setting for learning hope is prayer. When no one listens to me any more, God still listens to me. When I can no longer talk to anyone or call upon anyone, I can always talk to God. When there is no longer anyone to help me deal with a need or expectation that goes beyond the human capacity for hope, he can help me. When I have been plunged into complete solitude …; if I pray I am never totally alone. The late Cardinal Nguyen Van Thuan, a prisoner for thirteen years, nine of them spent in solitary confinement, has left us a precious little book: Prayers of Hope. During thirteen years in jail, in a situation of seemingly utter hopelessness, the fact that he could listen and speak to God became for him an increasing power of hope, which enabled him, after his release, to become for people all over the world a witness to hope—to that great hope which does not wane even in the nights of solitude.

Mary too made that particular experience wherein she could only speak to God because no one would understand what was going on. Just imagine when she was chosen to be the Mother of God by the Angel. Not even her spouse Joseph, although he was a just man and unwilling to put her to shame (Matt 1:19) could comprehend her. The Matthean texts shockingly tells us that he was resolved to divorce her quietly (Matt 1:18). One could imagine the pain Mary went through went she got to know all about this. But she kept believing and praying, praying and believing, precisely as Elizabeth would tell her later: Blessed is she who believed that there would be a fulfilment of what was spoken to her from the Lord (Luke 1:45).

What was the result of her faith which was built on the Angel’s promise, namely that with God nothing will be impossible (Luke 1:37)? The evangelist Matthew gives us the following reply through his narrative: But as he considered this, behold, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream, saying, “Joseph, son of David, do not fear to take Mary your wife, for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Spirit; she will bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins.” All this took place to fulfil what the Lord had spoken by the prophet: “Behold, a virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and his name shall be called Emmanuel” (which means, God with us). When Joseph woke from sleep, he did as the angel of the Lord commanded him; he took his wife, but knew her not until she had borne a son; and he called his name Jesus (Matt 1:20-25).

Thus, Mary is the one who consistently converses with God. But what does all this mean? Since Mary talks and listens to God she knows his direction simply because she follows Him and let Him save her. Her famous canticle, The Magnificat, says it all: My soul magnifies the Lord, and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior, for he has regarded the low estate of his handmaiden. For behold, henceforth all generations will call me blessed; for he who is mighty has done great things for me, and holy is his name (Luke 1:46-49).

Because of this, the Holy Name of Mary is our hope because she prays for us. Pope Benedict brings about this deep thought on hope when he says: Our hope is always essentially also hope for others; only thus is it truly hope for me too. As Christians we should never limit ourselves to asking: how can I save myself? We should also ask: what can I do in order that others may be saved and that for them too the star of hope may rise? Then I will have done my utmost for my own personal salvation as well (no.48). If that is so for every Christian how much more it is of Mary, the Mother and Help of Christians?

That is why Mary is often referred to as the Star of the Sea (Stella Maris) simply because under this title Mary intercedes as both guide and protector for all of us who travel on the sea of life. It is no wonder than that there is the profound connection between the Holy Name of Mary and her ancient title as Mary as Star of the Sea. Various saints, mystics and scholars boldly acknowledge this correlation.

Thus, St Bernard wrote: Let me say something concerning this name also, which is interpreted to mean Star of the sea, and admirably suits the Virgin Mother. For St Isidore of Seville Mary’s prayer enlightens. He said: Mary means enlightener, because she brought forth the Light of the world. In the Syriac tongue, Mary signifies Lady. According to the Angelic Doctor, St Thomas Aquinas, Mary’s prayer obtains for us heavenly glory: Mary means Star of the sea, for as mariners are guided to port by the ocean star, so Christians attain to glory through Mary’s maternal intercession.

For St Aelred, Mary’s constant maternal prayer encourages us to unite ourselves with her and let her be our companion on our journey to Heavenly Jerusalem. Therefore a certain Star has risen for us today: Our Lady, Saint Mary. Her name means Star of the sea; no doubt the Star of this sea which is the world. Therefore, we ought to lift up our eyes to this Star that has appeared on earth today in order that she may lead us, in order that she may enlighten us, in order that she may show us these steps so that we shall know them, in order that she may help us so that we may be able to ascend. And therefore it is a beautiful thing that Mary is placed in this stairway of which we are speaking, there where we must begin to climb. As the Evangelist says, Jacob begot Joseph, the husband of Mary, so immediately at the very moment of our conversion she appears to us and receives us into her care and enlightens us in her light and accompanies us along this laborious path.

Mary’s being and prayer is for us, her children, a grace in itself. St Louis de Montfort helps us understand this when he teaches: God the Father gathered all the waters together and called them the seas or maria [Latin, seas]. He gathered all His grace together and called it Mary or Maria . . . This immense treasury is none other than Mary whom the saints call the ‘treasury of the Lord.’ From her fullness all men are made rich.

Hence, Mary, as our prime intercessor before God’s throne, is the woman in all her fullness whom God ardently wished for every woman to achieve. St Bonaventure tells us: This most holy, sweet and worthy name was ’eminently fitted to so holy, sweet and worthy a virgin. For Mary means a bitter sea, star of the sea, the illuminated or illuminatrix. Mary is interpreted Lady. Mary is a bitter sea to the demons; to men she is the Star of the sea; to the Angels she is illuminatrix, and to all creatures she is Lady.

Mary, as our hope, is our safe intercessor in times of trouble and rough waters around us. St Bernard wisely teaches us: Look to the star of the sea, call upon Mary … in danger, in distress, in doubt, think of Mary, call upon Mary. May her name never be far from your lips, or far from your heart … If you follow her, you will not stray; if you pray to her, you will not despair; if you turn your thoughts to her, you will not err. If she holds you, you will not fall; if she protects you, you need not fear; if she is your guide, you will not tire; if she is gracious to you, you will surely reach your destination.

In times where there seems to be fewer role models and wise people, let us turn to Mary as our guide and thus, by her guidance, we are offered hope. Let us today, on the Feast of Her Holy Name, be resolved to call her to rescue us from every peril and take us to her Son and Our Lord and Brother Jesus thanks to the prayer St Teresa of Calcutta teaches us: If you ever feel distressed during your day — call upon our Lady — just say this simple prayer: ‘Mary, Mother of Jesus, please be a mother to me now.’ I must admit — this prayer has never failed me.

Yes, Mary, Mother of Jesus, please be a mother to me now. Amen.