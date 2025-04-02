A Second Reply to Dr. Elizabeth Rex: IVF and ET Are Still Immoral

(Bioethicist Dr. Elizabeth Rex has responded to my initial response, and the reader may find such on LifeSite. You can read the debate here. Alas, Dr. Rex’s arguments do not work, and here is my reply and clarification, which may be posted on LifeSite soon. This will likely close my contribution, for I’m not sure anything more said on this issue would be profitable). Editor

I would like to thank Dr. Rex for her detailed reply to my own concerns. I must confess that I did not realize that ‘embryo adoption’ had gone so mainstream in the Catholic world. But that still does not make it right.

Dr. Rex does not respond directly to the two key teachings which I quote from Donum Vitae (1987) and Dignitatis Personae (2008). She talks around them, but not to them.

Before offering some clarifications required in the claims made in her response, allow me to ask a simple question:

Both Pope John Paul II and Cardinal Ratzinger were well aware of all the reasons and arguments that Dr. Rex offers, and could have made them at least as well as she does. Yet they still taught – quite clearly – that there are no licit means to bring these embryos to birth.

Why does Dr. Rex – and the others she quotes – get to say that there are now indeed licit means? What has changed since 1987 and 2008? Whence does she derive the authority to go contrary to the conclusions reached by the Magisterium? Keep in mind that Cardinal Ratzinger wrote Donum Vitae, and approved Dignitatis Humanae as Pope.

Readers should be aware that the Pontifical Academy for Life that Dr. Rex invokes for support is not a Magisterial office, but simply advisory, as is the Pontifical Academy for Sciences. You don’t even need to be a Catholic to be appointed, and there are some controversial appointees of late. Just a few years ago, they were embroiled in a scandal when a book they published approved contraception. And to seek moral guidance from the USCCB is a fraught endeavour.

It is a principle in theology that one always interprets the less authoritative in light of the more authoritative. Both Donum Vitae and Dignitatis Personae are Magisterial documents, promulgated by the highest level of authority in the Church. Nothing and no one that Dr. Rex invokes to support her position has such authority.

Theologians debate all sorts of things, from women’s ordination, to contraception, euthanasia and abortion. That does not make these issues debatable. For when things really matter, the Church (after much pondering) will simply speak the truth.

Read over the two key paragraphs quoted in my first reply. The Church frames her teaching in such simple and clear terms, so that all may understand, ‘with ease, firm certainty and no admixture of error’, without any need of advanced education, esoteric language or complex arguments.

We will now clarify our response to just a few of the claims Dr. Rex makes: