A Vatican Spy: A Project of Hope and Love

A friend of mine, Anton Casta, is working on a biography on his own father whose name he shares. Anton Sr. lived a dramatic life in the midst of Communist Slovakia, from surviving prison, torture, daring escapes, all the while keeping his Faith, working undercover work for the Vatican, and raising a family in the midst of it all.

Check out a glimpse of Anton’s gripping story on his webpage here.

As Anton Jr. says:

My goal in telling ‘The Making of A Vatican Spy’ is to write magnanimity back into human DNA by reviving heroic and historical memory and seeding an enduring hope. Heroic virtue is fed by example. We were made for story. Each person is a living story that connects with other stories to find its place in the great epic of humanity, and salvation history, to witness to hope.

You will get the idea, with a brief perusal, why his son wants to his Dad’s life, before it fades from history. Any support you may offer, spiritual or material, would be greatly appreciated.

Pope Saint John Paul II, ora pro nobis! +