A Very Bad Precedent

A teen who received the Covid shot died three weeks later, his death tied to the side effects of the purported vaccine. His parents took the case to court, and the reader may not be surprised to discover that the parents lost.

As the article states: The Department of Health had no “duty of care” to individual Canadians inadvertently harmed by pandemic measures, said the Court: “A possible side effect of receiving a Covid-19 vaccine was death.”

‘No duty of care’ and ‘side effect – death’. Well, that’s good know now, after millions across Canada, and many more across the world, have this in their system. And this after the vaccines were – and in some places still are, including a sign on the door of the local nursing care home – claimed to be ‘safe and effective’.

I had an hour-long conversation with a young, Catholic physician at the beginning of all this; she claimed the mRNA was entirely safe, stayed in your arm, and so on. I wasn’t so sure, and thought there something awry, especially when the draconian measures began, and in earnest. I wonder what that doctor thinks now?

Most of our bishops and priests also went along, actively cooperating in this medical totalitarian debacle. There was no reason for this teen to get this intervention. Perhaps he did believe it necessary, or was told so. More likely, with millions of others, he was coerced to do so. I hope he is an anomaly, even if there is a growing number of such anomalies. There has to be a reckoning on this, so it doesn’t happen again. I have my doubts, but also faith. More on that, anon.