In reply to Father Scott Murray’s article “The Perpetual Virginity of St. Joseph?”, which is in turn a response to my article “Saint Joseph’s Perpetual Virginity and the Apocrypha,” allow me to say these few words, specifically addressing one of Father Murray’s comments from his, which is the following: “From a theological perspective his virginity only matters in relation to her, which is why traditional texts don’t refer to him as a virgin.”[1] The latter part of this statement is not quite true, when one considers that both the Church Father Saint Peter Damian[2] and the Scholastic Theologian Saint Thomas Aquinas[3] predicate the word “virgo” of Saint Joseph, and since virgo is the Latin word for “virgin,” therefore both Saint Peter Damian and Saint Thomas Aquinas refer to Saint Joseph as a “virgin.” Hence, contrary to Father Murray’s assertion, there are indeed traditional texts which refer to Saint Joseph as a virgin, and these traditional texts are Saint Thomas Aquinas’ Commentary on the Sentences and Saint Peter Damian’s De Caelibatu Sacerdotum.

However, I do wish to commend Father Murray. For in his article, Father Murray reveals that “[a] quality that has defined [his] ten years of priesthood and most of [his] life is a consistent and deep devotion to St. Joseph,” that he “pray[s] the Litany of St. Joseph…every Wednesday with [his] parishioners,” and that he “do[es] choose to believe in the perpetual virginity of Joseph.”[4] It is clear to me from reading these statements that Father Murray has a strong devotion to Saint Joseph which diffuses into his parishioners and pervades both his priesthood and his very life, and hence Father Murray is doing things which are bringing about a universal devotion to Saint Joseph, which is very much needed in these dark, even apocalyptic-looking, days of ours. This necessity of devotion to Saint Joseph on account of the darkness looming over the world caused by the hordes of demons which swarm the atmosphere is, after all, why Blessed Pope Pius IX proclaimed the Terror of Demons to be the Patron of the Universal Church on December 8, 1870,[5] and is also why Joseph’s name was put into the Communicantes Prayer of Roman Canon in the Mass on December 8, 1962,[6] and is finally why the Catholic Church officially taught that Saint Joseph is the Image of God the Father on December 8, 2020.[7]

Joshua Francis Filipetto

Endnotes:

