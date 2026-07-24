The Danger of Therapy Without the Cross

As a psychology graduate, I do not dismiss the benefits of this discipline, along with psychotherapy, which can help us understand behaviour, wounds, fear, grief, family patterns, and suffering. But something changes when psychology stops being a tool and becomes a worldview. One of the great temptations of our age is the belief that therapeutic language alone can tell us who we are, what is wrong with us, and how we are to be healed. The danger is subtle. We begin with useful concepts, but slowly they become a substitute for older and deeper words: sin, repentance, humility, forgiveness, grace. We begin with psychology, but may end with a rival spirituality.

The slogans are now everywhere: love yourself first, protect your peace, set boundaries, cut off toxic people, build your self-esteem. Some of this language can be useful, especially when someone is trapped in manipulation, abuse, or fear. But repeated often enough, even useful words can become a creed. They begin to train the soul. They tell us where to look for blame, when to withdraw, whom to suspect, and how to excuse ourselves. The problem is not that people speak about wounds. The problem is that wounds can become the whole story. When the self becomes the centre of our moral universe, healing quietly turns into self-protection, and self-protection can become a refusal to love.

Christianity does not deny that we must love rightly. Christ Himself says, “Love your neighbour as yourself.” But this command assumes that the self is not meant to be worshipped, protected, or endlessly examined. The Christian problem is not that we love ourselves too little. It is that we often love ourselves wrongly. We cling to pride, vanity, and comfort; to resentment, control, and the desire to be understood before we are willing to understand. This is why the Gospel does not begin with self-esteem, but with conversion. The self does not need to be flattered, defended, and enthroned. It needs to be healed, humbled, and reordered under God.

This is why the Christian tradition can speak in language that sounds almost unbearable today. The prayer attributed to St Augustine asks: “Let me hate myself and love You”, o modern ears sounds odd, if not dangerous. But this severe Christian language does not mean despair, self-loathing, or wishing harm upon oneself. It means detachment from the false self: the ego that wants to be admired, justified, and obeyed. To “hate” oneself in this sense is to refuse to make the self into an idol. It is to turn away from disordered self-love, so that the soul can become free to love God and neighbour. What sounds like cruelty to the modern mind is, in the Christian tradition, a path to freedom.

This is where our modern language often fails us. We are quick to call others narcissists, but slow to examine our own vanity. “Narcissist” is usually a word we aim outward. “Vanity” is a word that turns us back upon ourselves. And perhaps that is why we avoid it. It is easier to diagnose someone else than to confess that I, too, want to be admired, praised, vindicated, and preferred. The language of narcissism can be useful in serious cases, but in ordinary life it can also become a shield against repentance. Christianity is more demanding. It does not allow me to cast myself as merely wounded and the other as merely toxic. It asks a harder question: where am I proud, where am I vain, where am I refusing to love?

This matters because every psychological vocabulary carries an anthropology. It gives us nouns and labels, but also habits of judgement. This is also why Christians should be cautious with Freud’s legacy. Psychoanalysis was never merely a clinical technique. It carried a vision of the human person: desire, guilt, religion, sexuality, and the unconscious. That vision cannot simply be baptised. When sin becomes only repression, repentance becomes only analysis, and grace becomes only self-explanation, psychology has stopped serving the soul and has begun preaching a rival gospel. The Christian does not need to reject every psychological insight. But he must ask what vision of man is hiding behind it.

This is where Christian healing becomes harder, and more merciful, than self-protection. The Gospel does not tell us to pretend we were not wounded. It does not ask us to excuse evil, deny pain, or remain in danger. But it does ask for something deeper than self-explanation: conversion.

The great battlefield is not merely whether I can name what happened to me, but whether grace can make me capable of humility, repentance, and forgiveness. Psychology can help us understand the wounded self. That is valuable. But only the Cross reveals what must happen to the self turned in upon itself. It must be crucified, not because the person is worthless, but because the soul was made for love. Real healing is not the ego finally winning its case. It is the person becoming capable of true love, of charity.