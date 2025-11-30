J.S. Bach: Cantata for the First Sunday of Advent: Nun Kum, der Heiden Heiland

A blessed and grace-filled Advent to all our readers! As we begin our preparation for the coming of Christ, both commemorating His first at Christmas, and His last at the end of time, we offer one of the cantatas the great J.S. Bach wrote for this First Sunday of the season, first performed on December 2nd, 1714 in Weimar. Nun Komi, der Heiden Heiland, ‘Come Now, Saviour of the Gentiles’. Here is a recent performance, by the incomparable Netherlands Bach Society.