Chant Workshop in Ottawa

For those who want to learn something about the great tradition of Gregorian chant, or hone your incipient skills, there will be a a Chant workshop offered by Miss Catherine Helferty in Ottawa with CAMMAC (Canadian Amateur Musicians, Musiciens amateurs du Canada) on Saturday, February 21st in the new year of 2026. Miss Helferty holds a Master’s degree in Sacred Music from Saint Andrew’s university in Scotland.