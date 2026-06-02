Tuesday, June 2, 2026
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Peter and Marcellinus, Hidden Yet Their Voice Goes Out Through All the Earth

By
John Paul Meenan, Editor
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Icon in the Catacombs (wikipedia.org)
Written by 

Like many of the early martyrs, not much is known of Saints Marcellinus and Peter, except that they died for the Faith during the persecution of Diocletian in 304, put to death by beheading at the 12th milestone on the Via Aurelia outside of Rome. Their executioner, Dorotheus, went on to convert to Christianity, according to the later Pope Damasus I (+384), who built a tomb and a church dedicated to the martyrs. Marcellinus was likely a priest, while Peter, an exorcist, back when that minor order had an actual spiritual function.

The legend has it that the two joyfully cleared the spot where they were to be killed, overgrown as it was with brambles and thorn bushes – a fitting image of the spiritual life, cleansing our souls before death.  Devotion to these martyrs spread throughout the early Church. The catacombs where they were buried underground along with many other Christians became a popular place of pilgrimage. Churches sprang up across Europe with Peter and Marcellinus as patrons, and their names were placed in the Roman canon. So although much of their story lost to history, their fame indeed spread through all the world. Whoever they were in life, God has called them higher, as He will all of us, if we too remain faithful unto the end.

Te martyrum candidatus laudat exercitus – The white-robed army of martyrs praise Thee!

Saints Peter and Marcellinus, orate pro nobis!

Catholic Insight
Catholic Insight seeks to enlighten hearts and minds by proclaiming the splendour of truth and the sanctity of life. It endeavours to foster the culture of life by reporting truthfully, critically, contextually, and comparatively with a view to history and guided by a cultural vision inspired by Catholic doctrine and the classical liberal arts.
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