Cardinals in Consistory

The 245 cardinals of the Catholic Church – give or take a few – are gathering today and tomorrow in consistory to discuss various issues. We don’t know precisely what they may discuss – the specifics of the agenda are the prerogative of the Holy Father, Pope Leo. One article surmises that “the closed-door meeting will focus on four interconnected themes: the role of the College of Cardinals in Leo XIV’s governance, the future of synodality, the reform of the Curia, and broad questions about the liturgy”.

About the liturgy, it is hoped that some means may be achieved for the preservation of the Traditional Mass.

How much can be accomplished in a meeting of day and a half is uncertain. But we pray that the Holy Spirit guides and inspires the cardinals, so that something good comes from this consistory, as it did from Nazareth, an also unexpected event.