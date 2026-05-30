The Pope’s Rosary for Peace Today

The Vatican has announced that Pope Leo XIV will lead a Rosary for peace today, at 7 pm Rome time, at the end of this Marian month – which means 1 pm for many of those of us on Eastern time (Toronto to New York)

Accompanying his repeated calls for an end to war, Pope Leo XIV will preside over the recitation of the Holy Rosary on May 30 in the Vatican Gardens, with each decade dedicated to people impacted by war—from families torn apart to medical personnel and volunteers.

All people and all Shrines around the world are invited to join him in praying the Rosary.

Please see here for further details.