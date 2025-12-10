‘Vaxx’ Volte-Face

It’s almost as incredible as the ever-more strained narrative during the latter days of the ‘Covid Era’: After touting the mRNA ‘vaxx’ as the solution, the powers-that-be are now disowning it, and an about-face is underway. Are they truly repentant, or simply trying to cover their behinds?

Well, the U.K. has refused to release data linking the mRNA jab to ‘excess deaths’, a nice, tidy euphemism that. Sometimes you have a surplus, sometimes a deficit of deaths, in one of those many vagaries of nature, I suppose.

The purported reason for withholding the data is to avoid ‘anger or distress’ amongst the relatives of those excessively dead people, as well as ‘misinformation’ about the ‘Covid vaccine’. Not that ‘anger, distress and misinformation’ are already abounding.

(Apologies for all these scare-quotes, but how does one write of these matters without them?)

For a glimpse into the actual science of the risks of the mRNA ‘vaxx’ and other vaxx-type therapies, see Dr. Robert Malone’s recent commentary on the explosive admission by Dr. Vinay Prasad’s that “there have been COVID mRNA-induced vaccine deaths of children”. Dr. Prasad is head of the FDA – the Federal Food and Drug Administration, which approved the mRNA jab to begin with. This more or less confirms what those labeled ‘conspiracy theorists’ thought four or so years ago. This improperly-tested invasive therapy was not only given to children (and adults) without proper warning, but foisted upon them, coerced beyond any proportionate measure, and with the scandalous support of the highest authorities in the Church. Ponder the notion that, according to Dr. Malone, this jab caused magnitudes more deaths amongst children than Covid ever did or could, while you meditate upon this Vatican issued coin, which has a disturbing Trinitarian motif, almost an anti-icon of Rublev’s. I will leave the reader to decide the worth of 20 euros.

Then there’s the backlash against the rest of the vaccine mandates, a quasi-ritual which has become something of a substitute religion in a society without God. Vaccination is now a veritable ‘baptism’ for every newborn into the novo cultus of health and safety. I was surprised to read that (p)re-1986, three vaccines were mandated; now it is 72 and woe betide any parent who refuses the jabs for their children. Unvaccinated children can be excluded from school and in some cases forcibly removed from the parental home and taken into care.

(Funny, that number, 72, and not just because it seems beyond over the top. It’s the same as the number of disciples our Lord sent forth, as well as the traditional number of authors of the Septuagint. Probably coincidence, and it may fluctuate, hopefully down, way down, after all of this.).

Coercive vaccine mandates did not begin with Covid. As the author reminds us, the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, whereby vaccine manufacturers were granted immunity from injuries apparently caused by their products. That holds true for the mRNA Covid therapy. The Pharma companies are off the hook for any deleterious side-effects, from disability to death, and can walk away with impunity with their billions in profits.

Dr. Malone’s crusade for the truth cost him much, as it has cost many much. But with what’s being revealed and admitted, he and many others are now being vindicated. Still, it’s somewhat pyrrhic, with too many lives and relationships lost and ruined along the way. But the battle is not over yet, for we should not underestimate the zeal of ideologues. The truth will win out in the end, and we must stand fast in that truth.