Electric vs. Combustion and CO2

Whatever one thinks of ‘CO2’ emissions – and this author, as readers are likely aware, remains unconvinced of the apocalyptic ravings of the climate lobby – one should at least be willing to look at facts.

Electric cars are labeled environmentally ‘clean and green’, with special emerald-hued licence plates to prove it. That’s because they don’t emit exhaust fumes, like their redneck combustion cousins.

Yet, ponder the brief summary of this gentleman, posted below. His t-shirt evinces that he is a green activist himself, and sort of regrets the large carbon footprint of battery-powered vehicles. Making the batteries requires not only vast amounts of energy (and also exacts a huge cost in human labour, from what reports we have, often of the most inhumane sort, not mentioned in the clip). Then there’s charging the vehicles themselves every 100 or so miles, and much of that energy comes from carbon-powered sources.

Can’t we just admit that carbon is the basis of life?