Saints Bede, Gregory VII, and Mary Magdalene Piazzi

There are many saints in the Church’s history – there are, by one estimate, about 6000 at least quasi-officially canonized – too many ever to be celebrated liturgically in the 365 days of the year. There were the saints of the ‘old’ calendar, the usus antiquior, which was in turn revised – reformed, if you will – with the liturgical changes under Paul VI in 1969 in the wake of Vatican II. Many of the more prominent saints remained the same, but the more complex hierarchy of feasts was simplified, so that we now have solemnities, feasts, memorials and optional memorials, the last of which dot the calendar, and are, as their name implies, optional, so that we may celebrate them as our proclivity – primarily our devotion – moves us.

So, here they are, in chronological order:

Saint Bede the Venerable (+735) was an English monk of Wearmouth, in Northumbria, on the northeast coast of England, where he spent all of his life. He had been sent there as a young boy of seven as a puer oblatus, and never left, spending his life in prayer, reading, writing, working, chanting the Liturgy. Bede was considered the most learned man of his time, and one of the holiest, faithful to the end. At one point, as a teenager (he was about 14), the plague hit the monastery, and the monks got sick, some dying; one by one, the choir dwindled. But the hardy men stuck to their duty, until only the Abbot and young Bede were left to chant the hours, which they did faithfully, one responding to the other across the choir pews, until some monks recovered, and others joined anew, and the monastery was back to full strength.

Bede’s worked diligently, regularly and quietly his entire life, as only a monk can do, and his opus covers almost the entire gamut of knowledge then known. His Ecclesiastical History of England, a masterpiece of historical research, provides the foundation of current studies.

I have devoted my energies to the study of the scriptures, observing monastic discipline, and singing the daily services in church; study, teaching, and writing have always been my delight.

And all this, it seems, by his own industry:

I am my own secretary; I dictate, I compose, I copy all myself.

After a long life, well lived, Bede died peacefully, lying on the floor of his cell, surrounded by his beloved brethren. As his contemporary fellow monk described Bede’s final moments – and would that our own deaths be like his own:

And so, on the floor of his cell, he sat and sang “Glory be to the Father and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit”; and as he named the Spirit, the Breath of God, he breathed the last breath from his own body. With all the labour that he had given to the praise of God, there can be no doubt that he went into the joys of heaven that he had always longed for.

Saint Gregory VII (+1085) known also by his birth name of Hildebrand was the Pope who instantiated one of the most significant and wide-reaching reforms in the history of the Church, one that now goes historically by his name, the Gregorian, shoring up ancient disciplines in the episcopacy and the priesthood, from celibacy to liturgy (concubinage and laxity were rife). In his struggles with the meddling Emperor Henry IV, Gregory helped clarify the primary spiritual authority of the papacy, which transcends any secular authority.

After excommunicating Henry for his egregious behaviour in trespassing on the Church’s prerogatives the Emperor had to trudge through the snow to the Pope’s residence at Canossa, begging forgiveness. Hence, the phrase, ‘to go to Canossa’, wherein a political leader must submit to the greater divine authority of God’s holy Church.

It was by Gregory’s personal example, his courage, virtue, prayers and witness, which solidified the Church herself as she emerged from so-called ‘dark ages’ into the glories of the early ‘high middle ages’, much of which would not have been possible without Gregory. He shares many qualities in common with the first Pope Gregory half a millennia before, both of them helping save civilization from rack and ruin, as well as freedom from the interference of the State, whose totalitarian tendencies must always be resisted, primarily by spiritual means. Saint Gregory taught us that the Church is the path to heaven from earth, and Christ’s vicar, whatever his human limitations, is the visible, hierarchical link between the two.

Would that more bishops showed such parrhesia as Gregory. A few more Canossa moments would do much for the spiritual health of our age, and for the repentance of the wayward ’emperors’ of our own era – Trudeau, Biden, Pelosi, to name only a few of the most prominent supporting the culture of death.

Here is how Pope Gregory summed up his own duty, one which could be written today, as the day of the Antichrist, as Saint John reminds us in today’s reading, is always with us, to be revealed fully in the last days:

Ever since by God’s providence Mother Church set me upon the apostolic throne, deeply unworthy and, as God is my witness, unwilling though I was, my greatest concern has been that holy Church, the bride of God, our lady and mother, should return to her true glory and stand free, chaste, and catholic. But because this entirely displeased the ancient enemy he has armed his members against us in order to turn everything upside down.

He has accordingly done such things against us, or rather against the apostolic see, as he has not been able to do from the time of the Emperor Constantine the Great. And truly it is no wonder, for the nearer the time of Antichrist approaches, the more violently he strives to destroy the Christian religion.

And the Antichrist is a lot nearer now than he was in the eleventh century. But, then again, so is Christ…

And finally, we have Mary Magdalene de’Pazzi (+1607), a Carmelite nun and mystic, who was blessed with great graces, ecstasies and visions by God in prayer from a very young age, after a chaplain taught her to pray and meditate on the Passion of Christ. She made a vow of virginity at ten years old, and resisted pressure from her rich and noble family to marry, settle down and live a ‘normal’ life. In the face of her firm decision, from which she would not waver, her father finally relented, and allowed her to enter the Carmelite monastery in Florence, which she chose since she could receive Communion daily. The description of some of her mortifications, if the contemporary accounts are not hyperbolic, are difficult to fathom, more to be admired than imitated. But as the seers of Fatima remind us, those who see what eternity really is, nothing is really ever ‘normal’ again.

In the midst of all this, her visions continued, and her spiritual director asked that they be related to her fellow Sisters and written down, producing a tome which eventually filled five volumes. Sister Mary Magdalene died on this day in 1607, and her body was found incorrupt six decades later. She was canonized in 1669. This prayer she composed describes what motivated her own progress in holiness:

Come, Holy Spirit. May the union of the Father and the will of the Son come to us. You, Spirit of truth, are the reward of the saints, the refreshment of souls, light in darkness, the riches of the poor, the treasury of lovers, the satisfaction of the hungry, the consolation of the pilgrim Church; you are he in whom all treasures are contained.

Come, you who, descending into Mary, caused the Word to take flesh: effect in us by grace what you accomplished in her by grace and nature.

Come, you who are the nourishment of all chaste thoughts, the fountain of all clemency, the summit of all purity.

Come, and take away from us all that hinders us from being absorbed in you.

Amen to that.

Omnes Sancti Dei, orate pro nobis! +