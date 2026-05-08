Blessed Catherine of Saint Augustine, Foundress of Canada

We have celebrated a number of ‘Catherines’ of late in our liturgical calendar, two of them Canadian: Kateri Tekakwitha on April 17th, the native convert who adopted the name of Catherine of Siena, whose feast was on April 29th, the day Kateri was baptized. Now today we commemorate Blessed Catherine of Saint Augustine (+1688), one of the ‘six founders’ of the Church in Canada. Saint Franҫois de Laval, whose feast we celebrated a couple of days ago on May 6th, is also amongst that august number, the first episcopus of the vast diocese of ‘Quebec’ (even more extensive than Quebec is now).

Catherine de Simon de Longpré was born on May 3, 1632, in Normandy, France, around the time the missions to ‘New France’ were beginning. The colony in Quebec in what would become Canada had been officially founded in 1608 by Samuel de Champlain, with missionaries arriving soon afterward. She chose her vocation decisively and early, as is ideal, giving her life to God at the tender age of 16 (then, a more mature age than now. Catherine joined the Canonesses of Saint Augustine of the Mercy of Jesus, choosing the name of the great bishop of Hippo as her name in religion.

Her order was the first to send consecrated female religious to the far-off and austere colony on the rugged and rocky shores of Quebec, and she arrived here in 1648 in the midst of political and cultural turmoil, a year before the great saints Jean de Brebeuf and Gabriel Lalemant met their horrific martyrdom at the hands of the Iroquois in Midland, eight hundred miles to the west. Sister Catherine devoted her life to the colonists and natives, with concentrated effort learning the latter’s language, offering up prayers and penances for her spiritual and apostolic work. She fell gravely ill upon her arrival, and her cure at the intercession of the Blessed Virgin she considered miraculous.

Sister Catherine was one of the founders of Hotel-Dieu hospital, spending her life tending to the needs of the patients in body and soul. The hospital is still going strong, technologically more advanced, but apostolically and spiritually not quite what it once was. The good sister was always of cheerful and hopeful disposition, even in the most trying of circumstances – a fruit of her deep asceticism – and went to her eternal reward on this day in 1668 at the age of 36 at the hospital she had helped found, universally venerated as a saint, and beatified by Pope Saint John Paul II in 1989.

We will soon hold our annual March for Life in Canada, and we ask Saint Catherine to pray for our Dominion, mired in the culture of death. May the great saint intercede mightily in these times of grave spiritual doubt and angst, that Canada may discover the original source of her strength and vitality, the great enduring power of Faith, so that what she was once was, and she may yet be again.