Felicitations for Leo

A brief note to wish Pope Leo XIV a very blessed and grace-filled one year anniversary as Pope. As the saying goes, it’s difficult to believe it was only a year ago, as so much has transpired, and how quickly we forget previous eras when a new one dawns, with all of its hopes, and fears, success and…well, things that seem not so successful.

But this is not the time to dwell on such, at least for this writer, so many miles from home. I write these few words in the inner courtyard of an Anglo-Catholic church on the outskirts of Los Angeles.

So, for now, only to wish the Pope well, to pray for him and his heavy burdens, for the grace to fulfill his office in accordance with God’s ‘holy, perfect and pleasing will’.

May the Lord preserve him, give him life and make him blessed upon the earth. Amen.