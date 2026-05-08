Living Water in a Dry Land

If any one thirst, let him come to me and drink. He who believes in me, as the scripture has said, ‘Out of his heart shall flow rivers of living water. (John 7:38)

Then the angel showed me the river of life, rising from the throne of God and of the Lamb and flowing crystal-clear down the middle of the city street. On either side of the river were the trees of life, which bear twelve crops of fruit in a year, one in each month, and the leaves of which are the cure for the pagans. (Apocalypse 22:1)

I’m currently on the fringes of the Mojave desert – on the ridge above the place where I write these words, there’s was a flat piece of ground, that looked sort of artificial. So I clambered up to take a look, and lo and behold, in this arid region, which gets almost no rainfall – in comparative terms – there was a stream of cold, clear water. The contrast was surreal, sublime and quite truly delightful. As the Irish ballad says, I had to be sure I was standing there.

It’s an aqueduct, an engineering marvel built back in the 1950’s to supply water from Sacramento, all the way to south to Los Angeles – a distance of nearly four hundred miles. It uses gravity, the water all flowing downhill, and also generates electricity, which makes it cost efficient. (Someone mentioned there is one short region where they have to artificially push it uphill). You can walk along its edge for much of the way. I joked that they could also fund the huge project by letting people raft, inner tube, canoe or kayak into work in the city from the suburbs, but one can only imagine what mayhem – and what fun – that might cause. Swimming is illegal, in part since the undertows is so powerful it will pull under even a strong swimmer, which makes me only more eager to try. But fret not, dear reader; I strive to obey the laws of the places I visit. Sī fuerīs Rōmae, Rōmānō vīvitō mōre; sī fuerīs alibī, vīvitō sīcut ibī. When in Rome, do as the Romans do; if you are elsewhere, live as they do there. So I will stay dry, and save my swimming hopefully for the ocean, if opportunity arises.

The construction of the massive aqueduct was controversial, and still is, for the water has to come from some place, and be moved elsewhere. Los Angeles is a thirsty beast. Yet there is ultimately lots to go around – of water, that is. God is providentissimus, and Man is himself an ingenious creature, sharing in the very Logos of the Word Himself. We could trace all that water back to various sources: the Colorado River, aquifers, and further back still to high mountains and glaciers. But ultimately, as the great and good book of Genesis says, water comes from God.

And God said, “Let the waters under the heavens be gathered together into one place, and let the dry land appear.” And it was so. God called the dry land Earth, and the waters that were gathered together he called Seas. And God saw that it was good.

Water is a miracle substance (as really are all substances, but some more wonderful than others – blue skies and green grass and cheesecake amongst them) – refreshing body and soul. Without water, there is no life, as the next verse of Genesis declares:

And God said, “Let the earth put forth vegetation, plants yielding seed, and fruit trees bearing fruit in which is their seed, each according to its kind, upon the earth.” And it was so. The earth brought forth vegetation, plants yielding seed according to their own kinds, and trees bearing fruit in which is their seed, each according to its kind. And God saw that it was good.

Speaking of life, when thirsty, there’s no drink like it (and yes, I’ve seen Ice Cold in Alex, a WWII adventure where the point is to get across the Sahara in a tank to quaff an icy beer. There was a time after a long hike in the woods that I was as thirsty as I’ve ever recall being. We wandered out not far from a brewery, and in my youthful indiscretion, I chugged a pint of their lager. Not a good idea, for like all imitations, it only increased my thirst, even if at the time it tasted delicious).

No, streams of living water will do – aqua viva. All to say that God provides, even in the midst of what seems a dry desert land where no water is to be found, as Moses discovered to his chagrin. And as did I when I went through that fence to find the unexpected river in a dry land. We just have to trust and not lost hope.