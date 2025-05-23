An American Professor’s Reaction to the Election of an American Pope

“Sorry. I’m blowing up your phone,” I wrote after sending a barrage of text messages regarding the election of Pope Leo XIV. “I’m blowing up several phones. Mine is blowing up, too.” It was. On Monday afternoon, May 8, 2025, I swiftly became engaged in conversations (text, email, and verbal) with friends and colleagues, academics and priests, Catholics and Protestants, and students about the new pontiff. On my campus and in personal and professional circles, I am the go-to guy for Catholic theology, hierarchy, and doctrine. Whether earned or not, my pundit status is a reality. Profession to the Secular Franciscan Order, master’s degrees in liberal studies and Catholic theology, and work as a writer and assistant professor have afforded me a certain credibility—albeit probably inflated at times by those who have not benefited from similar opportunities. Many respect, support, and value those with academic authority; others are intimidated by them and fear them out of resentment. Fortunately, during the week of the papal election, I found myself engaging with the former.

“He was not on a shortlist, and it was highly unlikely for him (as an American) to be elected,” I told two people—an Assemblies of God minister and a devoted Catholic friend—within the span of about a minute. “So that means the Cardinals really did succumb to the will of God and that the conclave was guided by the Holy Spirit. This is a good thing for the Church.” This became my official statement for those who solicited my opinion upon the election of Cardinal Robert Prevost as the 267th leader of the Catholic Church. It formed after I received one short text: “They chose a pope already!”

Laura, my evangelical-raised and Catholic-curious partner in life and all things great, shared the news as soon as she learned of the white smoke billowing from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel. “I’m just rejoining the world,” I told her. “I was at Northern Light [a local coffee shop and favorite distraction] with Brian [my colleague at Lackawanna Collage in Scranton, Pennsylvania]. Has he been announced yet?”

“Not yet. Just the white smoke.”

I was back in one of my favorite classrooms when this exchange concluded. Abhorrent of clichés, I will merely say that pterodactyls were battling with the butterflies in my stomach as my fingers got tingly. This was a moment in time. I pulled up a live feed from EWTN on my laptop as my freshman and dual-enrollment high-school students started to populate the learning space. “Habemus papam!” I declared. “We have a pope,” I clarified to confused faces.

Three groups of students were preparing to present final research on a variety of philosophical concepts on this last teaching day of the semester. “Here’s the deal,” I told them after explaining that the newly elected pope was a global focal point at that moment. “When he comes out onto the balcony, we’re stopping. The eyes of the world are fixed on this moment. We don’t see this when any other global church leader is chosen, and—depending upon who it is—this can be a once-in-decades experience for you. Catholics and non-Catholics, theists and nontheists. The pope is a world leader, a head of state.”

Many students were impressed and excited. Some, aware of my devout Catholicism and fascination with the conclave process, humored me. As they settled in, I posted a short announcement in my World Religions class, which I was teaching asynchronously online. We had studied Catholicism and the early Church only a few weeks prior and many students were fascinated to learn that Peter was the first pope. The announcement was titled, “White Smoke: Habemus Papam!”

Gang,

A short while ago, white smoke flowed from the chimney at the Sistine Chapel signaling habemus papam (We have a pope). The Catholic Church and its 1.4 billion faithful have a new leader. If you can, take a moment to watch live coverage from St. Peter’s Square in Vatical City here: [I provided link to EWTN’s livestream.]

Only with the Catholic Church does the world watch the change of pastoral leadership as it happens. This is because the pope is a head of state on the world stage in addition to being a pastoral leader.

Ongoing coverage is on the New York Times website here: www.nytimes.com/live/2025/05/08/world/pope-conclave-news

Feel free to ask questions below.

Best,

Professor Baldino

What a rewarding moment it was to be an educated Catholic professor teaching at a secular institution which embraces all people’s values and beliefs. Such an environment fosters expertise, research, and civil discourse. “Help me sound intelligent when I discuss this with my family,” requested my colleague Kevin, humanities chair and English professor. I explained the fundamentals of the conclave and the papacy to my colleague—a lapsed Catholic who is as fascinated by my theological knowledge and rhetoric as I am with his English and linguistic expertise. We discussed Leo’s prospective allegiance to the reforms of Francis and his attention to the poor and marginalized—values which I share. I expressed my joy in knowing that those who are often considered the least will be clearly seen and dearly cared for during this papacy. Pope Leo’s apparent moderate approach, I explained, will probably result in him carrying forth certain Francis-fueled developments and sensitivities in a more subtle way than his predecessor. “Major doctrinal changes,” I said, “are unlikely.” Impossible, really.

Then we turned to the Americanness of Pope Leo XIV and his election. “We need someone to rally behind,” I said to my curious colleague. “We’re so divided. We need to unite behind a solid moral leader.” The United States is a polarized country today, at the end of the first quarter of the 21st century. Some historians and scholars have argued that the American people are as divided today as during the Civil War—if not more. It is not easy to be an American right now. Our North American neighbors and European allies are more skeptical—even disdainful—of Americans than in decades past. The United States’ respect on the global stage has changed, diminished. For that matter, the United States’ respect in the United States has diminished.

Matters of nationalism, civil rights, and (most importantly) human dignity are debated daily in the shadow of breaches and abuses. Being an educated American who understands the value of universities, museums, and theaters is challenging today. Education, art, and culture are being suppressed to the dismay of many and the rejoicing of others. Friends and neighbors are parting ways over ideologies. Many U.S. citizens no longer feel heard or valued. The election of history’s first American pope may remedy that scenario—at least in part. The Church and its global leader hear and value people by design.

The office of the Supreme Pontiff is one of moral leadership and pastoral care on a worldwide scale. On May 8, a Chicago-born priest assumed that office and Americans celebrated. We need to celebrate. We need to unite. We need to rejoice. When people cannot get behind one leader or leadership group, they turn to others. Whether this was part of the conclave’s decision or not, it is the case. The election of Pope Leo XIV represents a tremendous opportunity for Americans to unite behind a leader of morality.

These were the thoughts that started flooding my head as Pope Leo XIV appeared on the balcony and one of my students announced, “CBS says he’s an American!” He was reading a breaking news update on his phone. I learned much more in the hours that followed. My initial thoughts were joined by so many more.

While there have been six popes in my lifetime, I only remember four. Paul VI was pope when I was born in 1974. He died when I was four years old, and Pope John Paul I only served for about 30 days during my time in preschool. They are historical figures to me, not real, not tangible. For much of my life the phrase “the pope” referred to John Paul II who held the office from 1978 until his death in 2005. He was ubiquitous. Everyone knew him. The great communicator took stances on global issues that went far beyond the reach of his predecessors. The pope was a world leader—one who was geographically removed.

After John Paul II, popes were more often referred to by name. Pope Benedict and Pope Francis were familiar figures on the world stage but, like John Paul II, they were foreign to me. The last three popes loved me from a far, and I felt it all the way over here in the northeast corner of Pennsylvania. From their ministries in Europe and South America to their global service from Rome, these men brought love and leadership to Catholic people everywhere. They were from other places, though—places I might visit one day, but were still veiled in some mystery.

Today, the pope grew up in Chicago and graduated from Villa Nova! I have been to Chicago. I’ve flow through O’Hare more times than I can count. I have driven past the Villanova campus on Route 30 outside Philadelphia on countless occasions. I live two hours north of there. My dissertation director teaches there. Never have I had such commonalities with a figure who, to most, is larger than life. Of course he is. He is supposed to be larger than life to some extent. He is the successor of Peter.

Back to class. “It is widely understood that one of the major reasons we have never had a pope from the United States is that the U.S. already wields tremendous power and influence on the global stage,” I explained to students in a later class as they unpacked ideas related to philosophy of religion. Ever the Socratic, I followed up with a question: “So, what does the election of an American-born pope signify?”

One student jumped to a hasty conclusion and asserted, “More power.”

Another, reflecting more on the logic of the scenario, disagreed. “No,” she said. “It means we don’t have the power and influence we used to.” Correct. If U.S. global power and influence are waning, a pope born in the United States is not as much of a concern at it was in the 20th century.

Another reason we had not seen an American pope—and did not expect to in the lifetime of this educator—is one of maturity. The Church in the United States is only a little child when one considers its place in the Catholic timeline. The U.S. is creeping up on its 250th anniversary as a nation. A long time for a country, perhaps. Only a moment, though, in the history of a 2,000-year-old Church. Maybe, combined with the new pope’s Peruvian dual-citizenship and two decades of missionary work in South America, the American Church’s progression to a reasonable level of maturity was a factor in the Cardinals’ voting.

So much about the new pope resonates with me: his above-noted American roots, his relative youth, his profession to a religious order, and his educational background. Pope Leo XIV’s papacy will likely be long, maybe as long as that of John Paul II. At the age of 69, he has much time ahead of him, God willing. A member of a religious order, Leo will most likely have a close connection to virtues like poverty and humility—foundational virtues of any order. An Augustinian who holds four degrees, he will be a critical thinker and a teacher. Education matters. Listening to CNN on my way home from campus, I learned of Pope Leo’s academic achievements. Rev. Robert Prevost, OSA, MDiv, JCL, JCD, clearly understands the value of education and the discipline that accompanies it. Discipline is, after all, the root of the word disciple.

As someone who has been ridiculed and mocked for pursuing higher education and teaching at the college level, I felt affirmed by this papal election. “God don’t care about no letters after your name,” a self-proclaimed Catholic Christian insisted during a round of disparaging remarks about my background and career not too long ago. The election of a highly educated cardinal who served as a college professor solidified my belief that God lays out specific plans for each of His children and gives us the grace to follow them. God indeed cares about the letters after a person’s name when He presents that person with educational opportunities and the grace and wisdom to pursue them. The letters mean that the person followed the plan.

I am a first-generation college graduate who has never stopped teaching and learning. My grandfather, one of six children of Italian immigrants, dreamed of going to college. It was not a possibility for him, but his dedication to lifelong learning inspired me. My story is not uncommon. It’s hardly unique and it probably isn’t even all that interesting. It is, however, important—even if some do not like it. Pope Leo’s story and background are important despite what envious naysayers may think of it. Pope Leo XIV clearly followed God’s plan for him. Certainly, Pope Leo’s education was part of the reasoning for his brother cardinals casting ballots in his favor.

Back to my classroom. “Pope Leo has four degrees: a bachelor’s degree, a master’s degree, a licentiate—which is between a master’s and a doctorate—and a doctoral degree,” I told a group of students the following day. “Plus, he’s a former professor. This guy knows his stuff!”

“He shouldn’t be pope,” declared an adult philosophy student. “He should be president!” This declaration was met by gratified laughter and brief applause from classmates.

Certainly, much will unfold regarding Pope Leo XIV’s stances, charism, and priorities. Guided by the Holy Spirit as the Vicar of Christ he surely will address the great issues and questions of this part of the 21st century. The new pontiff will unite and lead Catholics and inspire other Christians and non-Christians. A priest, bishop, and cardinal, Leo is certainly aware of the pastoral, moral, and fundamental needs he is now tasked with fulfilling. A devotee of Pope Leo XIII, author of Rerum Novarum, he will undoubtedly support the rights of the worker and propone the temperance of capitalism around the world. That will resonate with Americans, for better or worse. May Pope Leo XIV be given plenty of time to make his mark, form the Church, and serve the people. With the support of the Church and much of the world, he will live up to his responsibilities in accordance with the will of God.

Viva il pappa!