Apologetics, 101

“The Church needs to promote apologetics, which is aimed at affirming the truth of Christian revelation, the harmony of faith and reason, and a sound understanding of freedom.” Pope Benedict XVI

Pope Benedict’s remark is immensely relevant to our time. The question might well be raised: since the intellectual assault on religion has been chronic and ongoing for several centuries, thus harming the faith of young people and people untrained in what the faith teaches, why has there not been likewise a chronic and ongoing program for training all Catholics, especially the young, in how to answer the many attacks of a hostile world dominated by widespread and dedicated enemies of faith?

Now a Christian apologist is someone who can competently explain and defend the truths of our Christian faith. No one should be considered an apologist who is not able to make substantial and reasonable answers to at least some of the following questions:

How many ways can you reply to an atheist who says there is no proof for the existence of God? How do you answer the argument that the problem of evil proves there is no God? How can you reason, even without revelation, that God must be good? How would you explain to a materialist that the soul cannot be material? How do you know it is reasonable that the soul does not die with the body? How would you argue that modern science confirms the universe was created? How would you show that the universe appears to be designed, rather than haphazard How do you answer the view that the theory of evolution has made God unnecessary? How does reason lead you to believe that, of all religions, Christianity is the true religion? How do you know the Bible is a reliable source of truth about God? How do you know for a certainty that Christ performed miracles? How do you know the apostles were not fakers? How do you know that the Catholic Church is the authentic Church founded by Christ? How do you explain to a Protestant why Peter was the first pope? How do you know that the Catholic Church is infallible in its teachings? How do you know that the Eucharist is the real Body and Blood of our Lord? How do you know that Christ instituted the sacramental confession of sins? How do you know it is important or necessary and helpful to confess our sins? How do you know from Scripture about the Trinity? How do you know the New Testament is of Catholic origin? How do you know that the Bible alone cannot be our instrument of salvation? How do you justify all those Catholic liturgical “bells and whistles” as not pagan? How do you know it’s a good thing that Christianity is a mystery religion? How do you know that Christianity is allied with common sense? How does Catholic theology defend free will and reject predestination? How do we know the main difference between the Old Testament and the New Testament? How does the New Testament fulfill the Old Testament? How would you explain to a non-believer that the the stain of Original Sin is inherited? How would you explain the Trinity to someone who has never heard of it? How would you explain “natural law morality” to someone who has never heard of it? How would you explain “sanctifying grace” to someone who has never heard of it? How would you explain to a non-Christian why God would offer us sanctifying grace? How would you explain to a Protestant that Christ intended one church, not many different churches? How can reason be reasonably expected to lead us to faith? How can the corruption of Church leaders be reconciled with a Holy Catholic Church? How can you prove that moral values are objective and fixed? How do you know the Catholic Church has not simply outlived its usefulness to the world? If Christ was so great, why, after 2,000 years, has the Gospel not conquered the world? If the Catholic Church is so wonderful, why do so many people hate it? What is the scientific Big Bang theory and does it relate to the first chapter of the Book of Genesis?

Anyone who is able to answer some of the above questions in a substantive and convincing way, is only then just starting down the road to being a competent apologist for the Catholic faith. Anyone who can answer none or just a few of the above questions should start the journey anyway with the Holy Spirit as your guide.

Bon Voyage!