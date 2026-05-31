Sunday, May 31, 2026
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Sunday Musical Offering: Bach’s Cantata for Trinity Sunday

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Catholic Insight
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J.S. Bach composed this cantata for Trinity Sunday in 1725, first performed on May 27th of that year. The libretto begins with Es ist ein trotzig und verzagt Ding (There is something defiant and fainthearted), and reflects upon the readings and meditations, which, in the Lutheran confession, were still orthodox: One Being, three Persons.  Even if the German libretto may escape us, may the music and harmonies lift your soul.

Catholic Insight
Catholic Insight seeks to enlighten hearts and minds by proclaiming the splendour of truth and the sanctity of life. It endeavours to foster the culture of life by reporting truthfully, critically, contextually, and comparatively with a view to history and guided by a cultural vision inspired by Catholic doctrine and the classical liberal arts.
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