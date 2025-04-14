Algocratic Bureaucratic De-banking

no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name. (Rev 13:17)

As a real-life follow up to our reflection on the rising algocracy – rule by algorithm – which goes along with a dictatorial bureaucracy, here is a recent troubling tale, by Meghan Murphy, a candidate for the People’s Party. As she relates:

My candidacy was confirmed officially on Tuesday. That same day, I tried to access my bank account and could not. I contacted my bank, Vancity, and was informed the account had been frozen as per direction from the government. I had accessed my account just two days prior, so the timing was clear. I had not been informed of this freezing by anyone — not the bank, not the government. No one attempted to contact me. I was completely blindsided.

When I contacted my bank they refused to give me any information beyond the fact they were following government orders, and they gave me a number and name to contact. I called the number, and got a voicemail saying the employee was on vacation all week. So basically this guy froze my bank account and immediately went on vacation.

We will see where this goes, as details emerge, but the signs aren’t good for Canadian democracy and freedom. Is Miss Murphy the canary in the coal mine, and does her fate await all of us who resist the diktats of our new dictators? What did all those lads die for in World War II?