Between 1734 and 1735, J.S. Bach composed six Oratorios – or six parts of one long Oratorio – for the Christmas season, which the Lutherans still celebrated with gusto and devotion, each part commemorating an aspect of the Christmas story: The first, the Birth of Christ; the second, the Annunciation to the shepherds; the third, their adoration; the fourth, the circumcision and naming of Jesus (which we just celebrated); the fifth, the journey of the Magi; and the sixth, the Epiphany proper, with the adoration of the Magi.

Here are parts 1, 4, 5 and 6, in honour of the Solemnity of the Epiphany, as performed by the incomparable Netherlands Bach Society: