The Canadian Adorer on the Path to Canonization

Servant of God, Jeanne Le Ber (1688 – 1711) could easily be, some day, the patron saint of adorers. Her love for the Eucharist was such that she gave her life for it, literally, one hour at a time. Hers was a sacrifice that still bears fruit.

Jeanne Le Ber was the only daughter (she had four brothers) of one of the founding families of Montreal, Quebec in Canada. She had a joyous temperament since childhood and at twelve years old her father took her to Quebec City to spend some time with her aunt, Marie Le Ber, who was an Ursuline sister. She became close to her aunt who also taught her embroidery, a meticulous skill in which Jeanne excelled. She also had the blessing of meeting Marguerite Bourgeoys, the founder of the Congregation of Notre-Dame.

After three years boarding with the Ursulines, Jeanne returned to her family home in Ville-Marie. Her family expected that she would marry. Jeanne was beautiful, from a wealthy family, well educated and of a gentle disposition. She would certainly make a good wife and mother. But Jeanne had a secret: she desired to give her life to God alone, and fully, in a life of adoration and perpetual prayer. Would she go back to Quebec City and become an Ursuline like her aunt? No. She desired to be a recluse!

At eighteen years old, with the help of her spiritual director she made a vow of chastity and agreed to be secluded in her own home for a few years. She would only leave the house early in the morning to go to Mass, but the rest of the time was spent in prayer and embroidery in her own room.

Word got around that the small town of Ville-Marie had an ‘angel’. People began to give her prayer intentions, and to ask for her prayerful intercession even in political matters.

Her vocation as a recluse became more confirmed as time went by. Jeanne contributed to the construction of a chapel for the Congregation of Notre-Dame, and asked for a ‘reclusory’ to be built. This would be a small apartment attached to the chapel where she could live away from distraction and closer to the Eucharist.

On August 5, 1695, a ceremony was held in which she renewed her vow. With the blessing of Fr. Dollier de Casson, and with her family present she entered the reclusory. It was the feast of Our Lady of Snows, commemorating the dedication of the Basilica of Saint Mary Major (see the accompanying article)

From her reclusory she had a window that she could open to see the tabernacle. A cousin assisted her with her needs. She embroidered priestly vestments and made clothing for needy children. She spent her time in prayerful recollection, adoring, interceding for all. Each hour of adoration was given single-heartedly to Jesus in the Eucharist. She was attracted to the Eucharist as if to a magnet.

Jeanne lived as a recluse for 34 years. She died on October 3, 1714 at the age of 52, from natural causes.

Hour by hour this adorer and recluse gave her life to Christ. Her love and commitment to Jesus in the Eucharist later inspired the founding of the Recluse Missionaries, a contemplative community dedicated to adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and to praying for the world. Jeanne Le Ber is an inspiration for all adorers, who single-heartedly and hour by hour, no matter in which adoration chapel they may be in the world, keep Jesus company in the Most Holy Eucharist.

In 2017 Jeanne Le Ber was declared Servant of God. Her body is currently buried in Notre-Dame de Bon Secour in Montreal, only a ten minute walk from Notre Dame Basilica.

As her cause advances and the diocesan procedures are finalized we pray that Jeanne Le Ber, lover of Our Lord in the Eucharist, be an inspiration and become a beacon of hope for Canada and the Church.

May the Servant of God, Jeanne Le Ber, pray for us!