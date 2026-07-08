The Saint Gregory the Great Institute has just released the first of their video series on the ‘wisdom of the founders of Western civilization’, aptly named ‘Reasonable Passions’, as opposed to the destructive ‘unreasonable’ sort, which have done so much damage. Much of virtue and the moral life consists in getting our passions under control, which is to say, in accord with reason, which is God’s image in us.

Here Dr. Ryan Topping’s – the director of the Institute and host of the series – own introduction:

We’re delighted to share that the first three episodes of our new YouTube series, Reasonable Passions, are now live.

This series engages the wisdom of the founders of the West’s Christian civilization to ask: How do we rebuild communities of virtue? How do we restore faith and a love of ordered liberty?

Our first episode, “ 6 Models for Renewal ,” is available now, alongside two additional episodes to begin the series.

If you enjoy the videos, please consider sharing them with friends, family, and colleagues. Every view and share helps us extend our mission and introduce more people to the work we are doing.

Thank you for your support, and we hope you enjoy the series.

In Christ our Lord,

And on that note, here is the first episode. View, listen and enjoy: