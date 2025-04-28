What Choice on Election Day?

It’s election day here in Canada, even if we don’t have much of a choice. We have Mark Carney, about whom Scott Ventureyra wrote a masterful critique, warning his fellow Canadians about what the destruction he will bring in his train. Carney has publicly stated he will do nothing about the culture of death reigning here – taxpayer-funded abortion on demand, euthanasia, transgender mutilations on children. And this before we get to his disastrous economic policies, wedded to his zealotry for the ‘green agenda’ and ‘net zero’. Beno fooled not by current ‘low’ gas prices – low in a relative sense. Carney wants rid of vehicles that rely on hydrocarbons, even rid of private vehicles, at least for the hoi polloi.

Pierre Marcel Poilievre may well be a less insane choice, but he still supports the universal ‘right’ to abortion, amongst other grievous issues that will not bode well.

The carnage in Canada continues unabated – the murder of a number of civilians yesterday in Vancouver during a celebration is but one more manifestation of how far we have descended as a nation, unhinged from God and His law.

Canada is going off a cliff, and the only choice seems to be how quickly we do so. Full Thelma and Louise, with Carney in the driver’s seat, and Canadians as the ladies in the back?

There are some good individual candidates, for which one may vote one’s conscience. And on that conscience we will all be judged, the great and the small alike.

At the end of the day, that’s what really matters.