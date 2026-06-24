Catholic Insight

Wednesday, June 24, 2026
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Thought for the Day
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No one can receive anything except what is given him from heaven. You yourselves bear me witness, that I said, I am not the Christ, but I have been sent before him. He who has the bride is the bridegroom; the friend of the bridegroom, who stands and hears him, rejoices greatly at the bridegroom’s voice; therefore this joy of mine is now full. He must increase, but I must decrease. (Saint John the Baptist, Jn 3:30)

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