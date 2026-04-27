Breaking a 26 Mile Barrier

Well, some thought it couldn’t be done, but Sabastian Sawe and Yomif Kejelcha broke the two-hour barrier of the marathon , a 26 mile race of grit and endurance:

Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe becomes FIRST person EVER to run a marathon UNDER 2 HOURS with London Marathon time 1:59:30 Yomif Kejelcha from Ethiopia also finished in less than 2 hours, but came second place (1:59:41)