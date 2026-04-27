Tuesday, April 28, 2026
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Breaking a 26 Mile Barrier

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Catholic Insight
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Well, some thought it couldn’t be done, but Sabastian Sawe and Yomif Kejelcha broke the two-hour barrier of the marathon, a 26 mile race of grit and endurance:
Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe becomes FIRST person EVER to run a marathon UNDER 2 HOURS with London Marathon time 1:59:30 Yomif Kejelcha from Ethiopia also finished in less than 2 hours, but came second place (1:59:41)
Unlike a sprint, where it’s over in ten or twenty seconds, or even Roger Bannister’s epic 1954 under-four-minute mile, these runners pummel it out for two hours, the last part of which your body is dying. You’re going on sheer willpower, and, for some, the grace of God. Watch the clip of Sawe crossing the finish line – running faster than most of us could fresh as a daisy – after which he crosses himself, giving thanks to the Father, Son and Holy Ghost.
We could use a few more such good news-true-human achievement stories. Congratulations to Sawe and Kejelcha – what people say can’t be done, often can.
Catholic Insight
Catholic Insight seeks to enlighten hearts and minds by proclaiming the splendour of truth and the sanctity of life. It endeavours to foster the culture of life by reporting truthfully, critically, contextually, and comparatively with a view to history and guided by a cultural vision inspired by Catholic doctrine and the classical liberal arts.
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