Breaking a 26 Mile Barrier

Well, some thought it couldn’t be done, but Sabastian Sawe and Yomif Kejelcha broke the two-hour barrier of the marathon, a 26 mile race of grit and endurance:
Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe becomes FIRST person EVER to run a marathon UNDER 2 HOURS with London Marathon time 1:59:30 Yomif Kejelcha from Ethiopia also finished in less than 2 hours, but came second place (1:59:41)
Unlike a sprint, where it’s over in ten or twenty seconds, or even Roger Bannister’s epic 1954 under-four-minute mile, these runners pummel it out for two hours, the last part of which your body is dying. You’re going on sheer willpower, and, for some, the grace of God. Watch the clip of Sawe crossing the finish line – running faster than most of us could fresh as a daisy – after which he crosses himself, giving thanks to the Father, Son and Holy Ghost.
We could use a few more such good news-true-human achievement stories. Congratulations to Sawe and Kejelcha – what people say can’t be done, often can.