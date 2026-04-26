Prima Vera Verily Arriving

Spring is slowly, but I hope surely, arriving here where I live, which happens to be near a lake called Kamaniskeg (an Indigenous name meaning ‘shining water). It doesn’t’ shine much during the winter, and here is the lake as it thawed last week, the ice sublimating into eerie quasi-Biblical ominous mist, hovering above the water:

And here is the same Lake Kamaniskeg a few days later, just about completely thawed, and ready to shine through the spring and summer months. I was out on my kayak as soon as there was some open water, skirting the ice floes. Here in Canada, where winter keeps its icy grip for months on end, one must not only carpe diem, but carpe aquam.

Prima vera – a lovely name – is here, quite fitting during this Easter season of joy and grace.

Now, if only the blackflies, who will soon make their appearance after this brief Edenic window, would stay away…

We must wait for God, Who bides His time, but will make all things well, in the end.

Here’s a hopeful song from a by-gone era for those of you waiting for the sun:

And while we’re at it, here is a rendition of Monsignor Antonio Vivaldi’s Spring, from his Four Seasons, composed between 1718 and 1723: