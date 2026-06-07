Ave Verum – William Byrd’s Secret Treasure

On this Solemnity of Corpus Christi here in Canada, here is William Byrd’s rendition of the Ave Verum, composed in the first years of the 17th century, published in 1605, during the time of Shakespeare and the beginning of the Elizabethan persecutions against the Holy Eucharist – there is evidence he intended his Eucharistic motets for us in underground Masses, making them all the more poignant:

And, for comparison, here is Mozart’s song of praise to the Blessed Sacrament – simply accompanied, without the full orchestra – first published on June 17th, 1791. It was one of his last pieces, as he would die – some say mysteriously – on December 5th of that year, mid-way through writing his (own?) Requiem. What beauty he gave to the Church, to the world and to all of us: