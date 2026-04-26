Catholic Insight

Sunday, April 26, 2026
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Thought for the Day
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No matter what obstacles we encounter, we must not allow them to turn us aside from the joy of that heavenly feast. Anyone who is determined to reach his destination is not deterred by the roughness of the road that leads to it. Nor must we allow the charm of success to seduce us, or we shall be like a foolish traveller who is so distracted by the pleasant meadows through which he is passing that he forgets where he is going. (Saint Gregory the Great, +604)

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